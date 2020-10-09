ESA title
Applications

Earth from Space: Laguna San Rafael National Park, Chile

09/10/2020 309 views 18 likes 443345 ID 00:03:49
English

In this week's edition of the Earth from Space programme, we explore part of the Laguna San Rafael National Park, Chile, with Copernicus Sentinel-2.
See also Laguna San Rafael National Park, Chile to download the image.

Part of the Laguna San Rafael National Park, located on the Pacific coast of southern Chile, is pictured in this image captured by Copernicus Sentinel-2.
Applications

Laguna San Rafael National Park, Chile

Image 550 views 15 likes
Applications

Earth from Space: Chile’s salt flat

Video 00:03:13 36872 views 9 likes
Manila Bay and Laguna de Bay
Applications

Manila Bay and Laguna de Bay

Image 5295 views 86 likes
Applications

Earth from Space: Pío XI

Video 00:02:38 17658 views 10 likes
Applications

Earth from Space: Salar de Atacama

Video 00:02:30 3671 views 51 likes