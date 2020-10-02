Earth from Space: New York City

You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!
In this week's edition of the Earth from Space programme, the Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission takes us over New York City – the most populous city in the United States. See also New York City to download the image.
