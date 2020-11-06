Earth from Space: Crete

You have already liked this page, you can only like it once!
COOKIES
For the best possible video quality and to enable the sharing functionality, please accept all cookies. To adjust your cookie settings, click here.
In this week's edition of the Earth from Space programme, the Copernicus Sentinel-1 mission takes us over Crete, Greece’s largest and most populous island. See also Crete, Greece to download the image.
Closed captions available
Captions and subtitles are available (automatically generated by YouTube) -
select your language using the YouTube player controls.
A non-YouTube version is available using the 'download' button above.