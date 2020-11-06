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Earth from Space: Crete

06/11/2020 7448 views 163 likes 444159 ID 00:04:26
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In this week's edition of the Earth from Space programme, the Copernicus Sentinel-1 mission takes us over Crete, Greece’s largest and most populous island.
See also Crete, Greece to download the image.

Greece’s largest and most populous island, Crete, is featured in this image captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-1 mission.
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Crete, Greece

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Northwestern Crete
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Northwestern Crete

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The island of Crete
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The island of Crete

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Sentinel-6 over Crete
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Sentinel-6 over Crete

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Red‑stained snow in southwestern Crete
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Red‑stained snow in southwestern Crete

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