ESA title
Applications

Iceberg on collision course with South Georgia

11/12/2020 31919 views 254 likes 445825 ID 00:02:06
English

The giant A-68A iceberg could strike land this month – wreaking havoc near the waters of the South Georgia Island.

Since its ‘birth’ in 2017, the iceberg has travelled thousands of kilometres from the Larsen C ice shelf, in Antarctica, and now lies around 120 km from South Georgia. If it remains on its current path, the iceberg could ground in the shallow waters offshore – threatening wildlife, including penguins and seals.

Satellite missions are being used to track the berg on its journey over the past three years. The Copernicus Sentinel-1 radar mission, with its ability to see through clouds and the dark, has been instrumental in mapping the polar regions in winter.

 

Video credits:

Animation: contains modified Copernicus Sentinel data (2017-18), processed by Swansea University-A. Luckman

Radar images: contains modified Copernicus Sentinel data (2020), processed by ESA,  CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO

A-68A map: contains modified Copernicus Sentinel data (2020), processed by ESA; Antarctic Iceberg Tracking Database

Sentinel-1 animations: ESA/ATG Medialab

Penguin footage: Getty Images

Giant berg on collision course with South Georgia
Applications

Giant berg on collision course with South Georgia

Image 24729 views 249 likes
Applications

Iceberg on collision course with South Georgia

Video 00:01:00 1022 views 4 likes
An enormous iceberg, called A-68A, has made headlines over the past weeks as it drifts towards South Georgia in the Southern Ocean. New images show the berg is rotating and potentially drifting westwards.
Applications

Iceberg A-68A: hit or miss?

Image 12450 views 157 likes
South Georgia Island
Applications

South Georgia Island

Image 10860 views 121 likes
A-68 iceberg positions as seen by Copernicus Sentinel-3 mission
Applications

A-68 iceberg positions as seen by Copernicus Sentine…

Image 1054 views 7 likes