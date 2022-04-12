An astronaut awakes | Cosmic Kiss

ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer gives a glimpse into his morning routine aboard the International Space Station during his Cosmic Kiss mission.

Matthias’s crew quarters, known as CASA (short for Crew Alternate Sleep Accommodation), is located within the European Columbus science laboratory module. The glowing pink light of this module comes from NASA’s Veggie facility, where astronauts help researchers study plant growth in microgravity.

Each astronaut aboard the Space Station has their own crew quarter. No larger than a changing room, this is their bedroom in space where they can store personal items, use a laptop to contact friends and family and float to sleep in their sleeping bag.

For out more about Matthias and his Cosmic Kiss mission visit https://www.esa.int/Cosmic_kiss

Access the related broadcast quality video material.