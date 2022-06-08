ESA title
Applications

Charting sea level from space

08/06/2022 2163 views 123 likes 467467 ID 00:12:21
English

Satellite images of our planet have become essential to our survival, offering a new outlook of our world. With rising seas being one of the biggest threats to society, satellite altimeter missions such as Copernicus Sentinel-6 are essential in monitoring global and regional changes in sea level.

Unbeknown to many, the island of Crete, Greece, plays an important role in the Copernicus satellite altimetry constellation and on an international stage. Satellite altimetry data have to be continuously monitored at the ESA’s Permanent Facility for Altimetry Calibration where different techniques have pioneered the use of transponders to provide the best measurements to validate satellite altimeters in space soon after launch.

This documentary explains how measurements are taken from the top of the White Mountains to make sure users get the best data on sea height from satellite altimetry.

It features interviews with Craig Donlon, Head of ESA’s Earth Surfaces and Interior Earth and Mission Science Division and Stelios Mertikas, Director of Laboratory of Geodesy & Geomatics Engineering at the Technical University of Crete.

Applications

Monitoring sea level change from a mountain top

Video 00:00:00 2110 views 23 likes
Greece’s largest and most populous island, Crete, is featured in this image captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-1 mission.
Applications

Crete, Greece

Image 11443 views 204 likes
Charting sea level
Applications

Charting sea level

Image 1288 views 7 likes
Applications

Earth from Space: Crete

Video 00:04:26 5408 views 156 likes
Sentinel-6: charting sea level for Copernicus
Applications

Sentinel-6: charting sea level for Copernicus

Image 1125 views 18 likes