Post-flight interview with Matthias Maurer | Cosmic Kiss

30/05/2022 793 views 52 likes 467505 ID 00:07:10
Interview with ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer after the conclusion of his 177-day mission on the International Space Station. During his time in orbit, Matthias supported over 35 European experiments and even more international experiments on board. The outcomes of these experiments will advance our knowledge in areas ranging from human health to materials science, benefiting life on Earth and the future of space exploration. Other highlights included his spacewalk to improve and maintain the Space Station. More about the Cosmic Kiss mission: https://www.esa.int/cosmickiss

First spacewalk for Matthias
ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer's first spacewalk

ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer in the Cupola of the International Space Station
Matthias in the Cupola

ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer refreshes his medical skills at ESA's EAC ahead of his Cosmic Kiss mission
Matthias's medical refresher

Here we GO, Matthias

Crew-3 splashdown

