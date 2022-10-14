From Space to Rome

In October 2022, ESA Space Shop opened its first temporary concept store on one of Europe’s busiest shopping streets. Located in Rome’s city centre, the first physical ESA Space Shop outside an ESA establishment aims to bring ESA and its space missions closer to the general public. For a period of three months only, the store offers a mix of cosmic fashion, space fun and official ESA merchandise.

To mark the store’s opening in Rome, the ESA Space Shop brand also received an image boost! ESA clothing feels modern, cool and comfy, so you can have fun in space style wherever you like – and what’s more fun than exploring the historical piazzas and parks of the Eternal City? Watch the video trailer to see what we’re talking about! (Or watch the full promotional video here.)