ESA title
Agency

From Space to Rome

14/10/2022 1115 views 33 likes 471908 ID 00:00:47
English

In October 2022, ESA Space Shop opened its first temporary concept store on one of Europe’s busiest shopping streets. Located in Rome’s city centre, the first physical ESA Space Shop outside an ESA establishment aims to bring ESA and its space missions closer to the general public. For a period of three months only, the store offers a mix of cosmic fashion, space fun and official ESA merchandise.

To mark the store’s opening in Rome, the ESA Space Shop brand also received an image boost! ESA clothing feels modern, cool and comfy, so you can have fun in space style wherever you like – and what’s more fun than exploring the historical piazzas and parks of the Eternal City? Watch the video trailer to see what we’re talking about! (Or watch the full promotional video here.)

Agency

From Space to Rome | Long version

Video 00:03:16 621 views 1 likes
Applications

ESA’s Mark Doherty at the International Symposium on…

Video 00:28:51 1415 views 5 likes
Enabling & Support

Planetary Defence Conference Day 05 - Part 01

Video 00:00:00 1181 views 4 likes
Enabling & Support

Planetary Defence Conference Day 05 - Part 02

Video 00:00:00 1055 views 16 likes
Agency

ESRIN Open Days

Video 01:43:59 1775 views 2 likes