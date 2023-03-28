The Making of Juice – Episode 10

The Making of Juice series takes the viewer behind the scenes of the European space industry, space technology and planetary science communities around ESA’s Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (Juice) mission.

Juice has a state-of-the-art science payload comprising remote sensing, geophysical and in situ instruments. This episode focuses on the in situ instruments, which will study the particle, magnetic, radio and plasma environment in the Jupiter system.

A magnetometer (J-MAG) equipped with sensors will characterise the Jovian magnetic field and its interaction with that of Ganymede, and will study the subsurface oceans of the icy moon. The Particle Environment Package (PEP) comprises a suite of sensors to characterise the plasma environment of the Jupiter system and the icy moons. The Radio and Plasma Wave Investigation (RPWI) will characterise the radio emission and plasma environment of Jupiter and its icy moons. A radiation monitor (RADEM) will also track how much radiation the spacecraft is being exposed to, while also being used for science.

The documentary includes interviews with (in order of appearance) Norbert Krupp, Juice interdisciplinary scientist and co-investigator of the PEP instrument, Michele Dougherty, principal investigator of J-MAG, Jan-Erik Wahlund, principal investigator of RPWI, Patrícia Gonçalves, team leader for RADEM, and Stas Barabash, principal investigator of PEP.

Credits: Produced for ESA by Lightcurve Films. Additional camera by Manuela Baroni. Original music by William Zeitler.