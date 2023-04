Watch a replay of the Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (Juice) post-launch briefing, live from ESA’s European Spacecraft Operations Centre (ESOC) in Darmstadt, Germany.

ESA’s Juice mission was launched into space on an Ariane 5 from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana on 13 April 2023, on an eight-year cruise to Jupiter. It will make detailed observations of gas giant Jupiter and its three large ocean-bearing moons – Ganymede, Callisto and Europa.

Watch the Juice launch broadcast replay