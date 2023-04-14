ESA title
Science & Exploration

Juice launch broadcast replay

14/04/2023 1048 views 31 likes 477540 ID 02:22:14
English

Watch a replay of the launch broadcast for ESA’s Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer, Juice.

Juice was launched into space on an Ariane 5 from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana on 14 April 2023, on an eight-year cruise to Jupiter. It will make detailed observations of gas giant Jupiter and its three large ocean-bearing moons – Ganymede, Callisto and Europa.

The programme includes live segments from the Spaceport and ESA’s European Spacecraft Operations Centre (ESOC) in Darmstadt, Germany. 

Find out more about Juice in ESA’s launch kit 

Access the related broadcast quality video material.

Science & Exploration

Juice launch and deployment timeline

Image 10461 views 269 likes
Science & Exploration

Juice liftoff

Video 00:01:38 10661 views 245 likes
Enabling & Support

Ariane 5 VA 260 with Juice - Integration and rollou…

Video 00:01:58 5280 views 100 likes
Juice encapsulated in Ariane 5 fairing
Science & Exploration

Juice encapsulated in Ariane 5 fairing

Image 483 views 18 likes
Juice encapsulated in Ariane 5 fairing
Science & Exploration

Juice encapsulated in Ariane 5 fairing

Image 230 views 3 likes