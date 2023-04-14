Juice launch broadcast replay

Watch a replay of the launch broadcast for ESA’s Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer, Juice.

Juice was launched into space on an Ariane 5 from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana on 14 April 2023, on an eight-year cruise to Jupiter. It will make detailed observations of gas giant Jupiter and its three large ocean-bearing moons – Ganymede, Callisto and Europa.

The programme includes live segments from the Spaceport and ESA’s European Spacecraft Operations Centre (ESOC) in Darmstadt, Germany.

Find out more about Juice in ESA’s launch kit

Access the related broadcast quality video material.