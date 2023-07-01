ESA title
Launch broadcast replay

01/07/2023 1430 views 51 likes 480198 ID 01:45:00
Watch a replay of the launch broadcast for ESA’s Euclid.

ESA’s Euclid mission was launched into space on a SpaceX Falcon 9 from Cape Canaveral in Florida, USA, on 1 July 2023. It is now on its way to Sun-Earth Lagrange point L2.  

By observing billions of galaxies out to 10 billion light-years, the space telescope will create the most detailed 3D-map of the Universe, with time as the third dimension.

The launch broadcast programme includes live segments from the launch site and ESA’s European Spacecraft Operations Centre (ESOC) in Darmstadt, Germany.

Watch the replay of the liftoff.

Access the related broadcast quality video material here (mission footage) and here (mission animations).

