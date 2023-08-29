Andreas Mogensen's second mission Huginn soars high

Huginn, Andreas Mogensen's second mission to the International Space Station, is now underway. Together with Crew-7, the ESA astronaut launched aboard the Crew Dragon spacecraft Endurance on 26 August 2023, at 09:27 CEST (08:27 BST).

Alongside him are NASA's Jasmin Moghbeli, Satoshi Furukawa from JAXA, and Konstantin Borisov from Roscosmos. The crew will spend approximately six months on the Space Station, 420 kilometres above Earth.

This isn't Andreas's first journey into space. In 2015, he participated in the 10-day "iriss" mission. However, Huginn marks his first launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, USA, and his inaugural experience with Crew Dragon.

Watch the replay of pivotal moments such as the crew's arrival at the Kennedy Space Center on 20 August, lift off, as well as Andreas piloting Crew Dragon on the eleventh overall crewed orbital flight.

The journey also showcased special passengers, who served as zero gravity indicators. After approximately X hours, the Crew Dragon approached and autonomously docked with the Space Station, where Andreas and his colleagues were greeted by fellow astronauts.

