ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen will return to the International Space Station for his second mission, Huginn, in August 2023. He will stay for 6 months, his first long duration mission after his 10-day mission, iriss, in 2015.

Andreas will be launched in the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule alongside his Crew-7 crew mate and commander NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli. Andreas will be the first non-US pilot on Crew Dragon, leading the way for Europe in space exploration. In the role as pilot, he will be in charge of the spacecraft's systems and performance as they launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida to the International Space Station.

Andreas will perform and support numerous European and international experiments in orbit during the Huginn mission.