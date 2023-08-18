ESA title
Science & Exploration

Huginn

Piloting the next ESA mission to the International Space Station

Huginn

ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen will return to the International Space Station for his second mission, Huginn, in August 2023. He will stay for 6 months, his first long duration mission after his 10-day mission, iriss, in 2015. 

Andreas will be launched in the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule alongside his Crew-7 crew mate and commander NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli. Andreas will be the first non-US pilot on Crew Dragon, leading the way for Europe in space exploration. In the role as pilot, he will be in charge of the spacecraft's systems and performance as they launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida to the International Space Station.

Andreas will perform and support numerous European and international experiments in orbit during the Huginn mission. 

  • Launch: August 25, 2023, 03:49 ET / 09:49 CEST (planned)
  • Launch site: Launchpad 39A, NASA Kennedy Space Center, Florida, USA
  • Spacecraft: SpaceX Crew Dragon Endurance
  • Expedition: 69/70
  • Crew-7 crew mates: Commander and NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli and Mission Specialist and JAXA astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, Mission Specialist and Roscosmos astronaut Konstantin Borisov.
  • Return to Earth: Early 2024
Huginn

Latest

Story
Science & Exploration

Watch Huginn launch

18/08/2023 8472 views 118 likes
Read
Story
Science & Exploration

Illuminating Earth’s shine

14/08/2023 1615 views 34 likes
Read
Story
Science & Exploration

Putting a stamp on Huginn

11/08/2023 2376 views 80 likes
Read
Focus on
Science & Exploration

Huginn Mission Brochure - Danish

A brochure all about the Huginn mission

Open
Focus on
Science & Exploration

Huginn Mission Brochure - English

A brochure all about the Huginn mission

Open
Image
Science & Exploration

Better SAFER than sorry

27/07/2023 1103 views 62 likes
Astronaut Andreas Mogensen undergoing VR training for EVA emergencies
View
Story
m-NLP during ESTEC testing
Science & Exploration

Probe the space weather around Earth

24/07/2023 1279 views 42 likes
Read
Story
Science & Exploration

Chocolate heaven

07/07/2023 2897 views 91 likes
Read
Story
Science & Exploration

Commanding role for Andreas in space

03/07/2023 19082 views 101 likes
Read
Image
Science & Exploration

This is Crew-7

19/06/2023 554 views 31 likes
SpaceX Crew-7 that will launch to the ISS in summer of 2023.
View
Image
Science & Exploration

Ambassador Andreas for WILD Nature Foundation

22/06/2023 620 views 43 likes
Ambassador Andreas for WILD Nature Foundation
View
Image
Science & Exploration

Tree planting for the Huginn mission

26/05/2023 582 views 30 likes
Tree planting for the Huginn mission
View
Story
Science & Exploration

The Huginn mission – an overview

22/05/2023 4236 views 72 likes
Read
Story
Science & Exploration

Huginn Science

22/05/2023 1663 views 39 likes
Read
Story
Science & Exploration

The next step in operating robots from space

22/05/2023 1036 views 37 likes
Read
Video 00:03:54
Play
Science & Exploration

Huginn Mission - The Space Messenger

22/05/2023 2318 views 76 likes
Play
Image
Science & Exploration

Practice makes perfect

06/04/2023 1338 views 76 likes
Practice makes perfect
View
Video 00:19:50
Play
Science & Exploration

Flight control, space weather and debris: What an astronaut…

22/12/2022 4884 views 128 likes
Play
Image
Science & Exploration

Huginn mission patch: explained

04/10/2022 879 views 6 likes
Huugin mission patch: explained
View
Image
Agency

SpaceX Crew-7, Huginn mission patch, 2023

17/08/2022 4105 views 66 likes
View

More items
Video
Science & Exploration

Huginn Mission - The Space Messenger

22/05/2023 2318 views 76 likes
Open item