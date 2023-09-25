Andreas Mogensen: International Space Station commander

ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen will become the commander of the International Space Station, the sixth European to take the role. Tune in to ESA WebTV channel 2 tomorrow, 26 September at 15:40 CEST (14:40 BST) to watch the ceremony when Andreas becomes the commander.

Andreas has been in space for almost a month, where he has been conducting science experiments and technology demonstrations from all over Europe: From understanding how he sleeps in orbit to health tracking and photographing lightning from space.

While Andreas will continue to conduct science throughout the mission, his next big step is coming as he takes the role as commander of the International Space Station for Expedition 70. Andreas will become the longest serving European commander, taking the role and the responsibilities for the rest of his Huginn mission.

"It is great to have Andreas as the commander of the ISS. Andreas is the sixth European astronaut to take this role, which is a sign of recognition from our international partners for the quality of our European astronauts. I am happy to see European leadership in space, as well as Andreas becoming the longest serving European Commander. I wish him and the crew of Expedition 70 a successful and wonderful time on the International Space Station" says Daniel Neuenschwander, ESA's Director of Human and Robotic Exploration.