Artemis II crew visit spacecraft

During Artemis I the European Service Module (ESM) surpassed expectations. Now, as we set our sights on Artemis II, the European Service Module is ready to once again serve as Orion’s primary power and propulsion component and keep the spacecraft at the right temperature and on course. And this time, with real astronauts on board.

ESM-2 stands as a testament to ESA's contributions to NASA's Orion spacecraft and the Artemis programme, ensuring the crew will have the essentials – from electricity to temperature control – in the vastness of space.

Next up, ESM-2 will be connected with the crew module to create the Artemis II vehicle. It will then be tAhoroughly tested before launch scheduled for next year.

ESA is committed to send astronauts beyond low-Earth orbit and ultimately to the surface of the Moon and beyond. ESM is a key contribution to this joint international endeavour.

This video features interviews with: Philippe Berthe, ESA’s European Service Module Project Coordination manager

Kai Bergemann, Airbus deputy programme manager for Orion and the European Service Module

Jeremy Hansen, Canadian Space Agency Artemis II astronaut

Debbie Korth, NASA deputy programme manager for Orion