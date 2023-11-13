ESA title
Applications

Monitoring methane from space

13/11/2023 1604 views 70 likes 484465 ID 00:03:23
English

Methane is the second most important greenhouse gas contributor to climate change after carbon dioxide. Curbing methane emissions could deliver immediate and long-lasting benefits for the climate, seeing as the gas only lingers in the atmosphere for a relatively short time.

Satellites have a really important role to play in reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The Tropomi instrument onboard the Copernicus Sentinel-5P satellite is the only instrument that maps global methane concentrations every single day. This lets scientists detect hotspots for large methane sources around the world – allowing us to address the consequences of methane emissions on our climate and environment.

Applications

Monitoring methane from space - with subtitles

Video 00:03:23 19 views 1 likes
Applications

Global methane concentrations in 2020

Video 00:00:29 1191 views 4 likes
Methane leak visible from space
Applications

Methane leak visible from space

Image 10926 views 97 likes
Global methane concentrations
Applications

Global methane concentrations

Image 1300 views 37 likes
Global methane
Applications

Global methane

Image 4719 views 38 likes