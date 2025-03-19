ESA title
Science & Exploration

Euclid is back – 26 million galaxies and counting

19/03/2025 1854 views 34 likes 507387 ID 00:06:44
English

The European Space Agency’s Euclid mission has scouted out the three areas in the sky where it will eventually provide the deepest observations of its mission.

In just one week of observations, with one scan of each region so far, Euclid already spotted 26 million galaxies. The farthest of those are up to 10.5 billion light-years away.

In the coming years, Euclid will pass over these three regions tens of times, capturing many more faraway galaxies, making these fields truly ‘deep’ by the end of the nominal mission in 2030.

The first glimpse of 63 square degrees of the sky, the equivalent area of more than 300 times the full Moon, already gives an impressive preview of the scale of Euclid’s grand cosmic atlas when the mission is complete. This atlas will cover one-third of the entire sky – 14 000 square degrees – in this high-quality detail.

Explore the three deep field previews in ESASky:

-          Euclid Deep Field South

-          Euclid Deep Field Fornax:

-          Euclid Deep Field North:

Read more: Euclid opens data treasure trove, offers glimpse of deep fields

  • CREDIT
    ESA/Euclid/Euclid Consortium/NASA, image processing by J.-C. Cuillandre, E. Bertin, G. Anselmi, M. Walmsley, M. Huertas-Company; ESA/Gaia/DPAC; ESA/Planck Collaboration This video includes third party content. It shall not be modified, and parts of the video (e.g. footage, animations, music etc.) shall not be used in other productions without explicit authorisation by ESA.
  • LICENCE
    ESA Standard Licence
  • Closed captions available Captions and subtitles are available (automatically generated by YouTube) - select your language using the YouTube player controls. A non-YouTube version is available using the 'download' button above.
  • Documentary
Strong gravitational lenses captured by Euclid
Science & Exploration

Strong gravitational lenses captured by Euclid

Image 241 views 2 likes
Galaxies in different shapes captured by Euclid
Science & Exploration

Galaxies in different shapes captured by Euclid

Image 203 views 1 likes
Euclid Deep Field South – preview
Science & Exploration

Euclid Deep Field South – preview

Image 264 views 4 likes
Euclid Deep Field Fornax – preview
Science & Exploration

Euclid Deep Field Fornax – preview

Image 312 views 0 likes
Euclid Deep Field South, 70x zoom
Science & Exploration

Euclid Deep Field South, 70x zoom

Image 202 views 4 likes