ESA title
Agency

Call with Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski at Paris Air Show 2025

18/06/2025 358 views 12 likes 510076 ID 00:12:58
English

Watch the replay of the call between Josef Aschbacher, ESA Director General, Andrius Kubilius, EU Commissioner for Defence and Space, and Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski, ESA project astronaut. This call took place at the Paris Air Show 2025 (Le Bourget) on 18 June. Project astronaut Uznański-Wiśniewski joined from quarantine ahead of the upcoming Ignis mission mission.

Sponsored by the Polish government and supported by ESA, the Polish Ministry of Economic Development and Technology (MRiT), and the Polish Space Agency (POLSA), the Ignis mission features an ambitious technological and scientific programme. It includes several experiments proposed by the Polish space industry and developed in cooperation with ESA, along with additional ESA-led experiments.

Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski – PhotonGrav
Science & Exploration

Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski – PhotonGrav

Image 96 views 1 likes
Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski training in Columbus
Science & Exploration

Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski training in Columbus

Image 95 views 4 likes
Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski in Columbus module mockup
Science & Exploration

Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski in Columbus module mockup

Image 68 views 0 likes
Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski, Ax-4 mission specialist
Science & Exploration

Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski, Ax-4 mission specialist

Image 105 views 0 likes
Agency

European Commissioner and ESA Director General speak…

Image 12 views 0 likes