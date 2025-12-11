ESA title
Science & Exploration

The journey of Juice – episode 2

11/12/2025 229 views 11 likes 515301 ID 00:12:24
English

ESA’s Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (Juice) is on an epic eight-year journey to Jupiter. It left Earth in April 2023 and is due to arrive at the gas giant in 2031. 

2025 has been another big year for Juice. It made its closest approach to the Sun and flew close by Venus for a gravity boost to help it on its way. This second episode of ‘The journey of Juice’ takes us on a journey of our own, discovering what Juice – and the humans behind it – have experienced this year. 

In a clean room at ESA’s technical centre, thermal engineer Romain Peyrou-Lauge shows us the technologies that protect Juice from the intense heat of the Sun during this period. 

In Uppsala, Sweden, scientists get together for a ‘science working team’ meeting to discuss the scientific aspects of the mission. Juice Project Scientist Olivier Witasse talks about how important it is to continue working as a team to prepare for Juice’s precious time spent collecting data at Jupiter. 

The video culminates with operations engineer Marc Costa taking us to the Cebreros station in Madrid for the Venus flyby. There we meet deputy station manager Jorge Fauste, Juice intern Charlotte Bergot and Juice Mission Manager Nicolas Altobelli. 

This series follows on from ‘The making of Juice’ series, which covered the planning, testing and launch of this once-in-a-generation mission.

  • CREDIT
    ESA/Lightcurve Films
  • ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
    Direction, main camera, sound, editing, post-production by Lightcurve Films. Original music by William Zeitler.
  • LICENCE
    ESA Standard Licence
Science & Exploration

The making of Juice – episode 7

Video 00:06:10 1118 views 7 likes
Science & Exploration

The journey of Juice – episode 1

Video 00:20:48 4516 views 104 likes
Science & Exploration

The making of Juice – episode 6

Video 00:05:40 2273 views 20 likes
Science & Exploration

The making of Juice – episode 1

Video 00:03:54 1926 views 10 likes
Five-minute behind-the-scenes documentary covering the story behind the application of the Galileo tribute plaque to ESA’s Juice spacecraft.
Science & Exploration

The making of Juice – episode 9

Video 00:05:36 3090 views 77 likes