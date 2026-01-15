Plato passes vibe check

Plato, the European Space Agency’s mission to discover Earth-like exoplanets, successfully passed a first round of tests designed to ensure that the spacecraft is fit for launch. As this video shows, the tests consist of vigorously shaking the spacecraft to mimic the powerful jolts and vibrations that Plato will experience during launch.

These so-called ‘vibration tests’, are arranged in three parts. In this clip, we see the phase when the spacecraft, mounted on a ‘quad’ shaker, is jolted up and down (Z axis). In the other two stages, on top a ‘lateral’ shaker, the spacecraft is jiggled back and forth sideways in two perpendicular directions (X and Y axes).

Each test run lasts one minute, during which the frequency of the oscillations is gradually increased from 5 to 100 oscillations per second (hertz). At the higher frequencies we can no longer perceive the movement, but we hear the spacecraft’s internal rumbling caused by the fast shaking. The sound comes in waves, becoming louder when the shaker hits resonance frequencies and makes the spacecraft vibrate more intensely.

The first couple of minutes of a satellite's spaceflight are the toughest, as it sustains the extreme vibration of lift-off. By subjecting the spacecraft with these dramatic stresses in advance of the real launch, engineers ensure that no piece of space hardware will be damaged during launch.

Plato is currently undertaking its tough exams to graduate for launch. After vibration tests, the spacecraft was placed inside ESA’s acoustic test chamber and blasted by deafening sound similar to what it will experience during lift-off. Also this test went as expected.

Next, engineers will move the spacecraft to the Large Space Simulator – Europe’s largest vacuum chamber – to verify that it can withstand the extreme temperatures and emptiness of space.

The mission is expected to be ready for launch by the end of the year. Lift-off on an Ariane 6 is planned in by Ariane Space for January 2027.

About Plato

ESA’s Plato (PLAnetary Transits and Oscillations of stars) will use 26 cameras to study terrestrial exoplanets in orbits up to the habitable zone of Sun-like stars.

Plato's scientific instrumentation, consisting of the cameras and electronic units, is provided through a collaboration between ESA and the Plato Mission Consortium composed of various European research centres, institutes and industries. The spacecraft is being built and assembled by the industrial Plato Core Team led by OHB together with Thales Alenia Space and Beyond Gravity.