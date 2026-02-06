ESA title
Sophie Adenot ready for first space mission

ESA astronaut Sophie Adenot is preparing to launch to the International Space Station for her first space mission: εpsilon.

After years of intensive training — from emergency procedures to spacewalk simulations — the countdown has begun. Flying alongside astronauts from NASA and Roscosmos, Sophie will join an international crew living and working together in space.

Aboard the ISS, Sophie will live and work in microgravity, conducting scientific research and performing a range of European- and French-led experiments that advance knowledge for life on Earth and in space.

Join us live on YouTube to watch the launch of Sophie Adenot.

Sophie Adenot exercising on E4D
Sophie Adenot exercising on E4D

Sophie Adenot training on E4D

Sophie Adenot training on E4D

Sophie Adenot exercising on E4D

εpsilon website

