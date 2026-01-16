ESA title
ESA astronaut Sophie Adenot will launch to the International Space Station no earlier than 15 February 2026 for a mission called εpsilon.
The mission name embodies the essence of small, yet impactful, contributions. In mathematics, ε denotes a small quantity, much like an astronaut's role in the vastness of spaceflight. In astronomy, it represents the fifth-brightest star in a constellation.  

Sophie will fly to space with her Crew-12 crewmates on a SpaceX Dragon launching from Florida, USA. The crew of four includes NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Jack Hathaway, as well as Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev.

Launch: No earlier than 15 February, 2026

Launch site: Florida, USA

Spacecraft: SpaceX Dragon 

Expeditions: 74/75

Planned mission duration: 9 months

εpsilon

