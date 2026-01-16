ESA astronaut Sophie Adenot will launch to the International Space Station no earlier than 15 February 2026 for a mission called εpsilon.

The mission name embodies the essence of small, yet impactful, contributions. In mathematics, ε denotes a small quantity, much like an astronaut's role in the vastness of spaceflight. In astronomy, it represents the fifth-brightest star in a constellation.

Sophie will fly to space with her Crew-12 crewmates on a SpaceX Dragon launching from Florida, USA. The crew of four includes NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Jack Hathaway, as well as Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev.