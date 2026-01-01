Watch live: Crew-12 launch and docking

Join ESA teams to watch live the launch and docking of Crew-12, marking the beginning of a nine‑month mission to the International Space Station.

The crew of four consists of ESA astronaut Sophie Adenot, NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Jack Hathaway, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrei Fedyaev.

Launch

Crew-12 is scheduled to lift off no earlier than 10:38 GMT / 11:38 CET (05:38 EST) on Thursday 12 February from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, USA.

ESA and CNES, the French space agency, are jointly hosting two live broadcasts – one in English and one in French – around launch time. The teams have prepared an exclusive portrait of Sophie Adenot and news reports on the science she will carry out in orbit. They also will conduct live interviews from the Kennedy Space Center with:

Josef Aschbacher, Director General at ESA;

Daniel Neuenschwander, Director of Human and Robotic Exploration at ESA;

Lionel Suchet, Chief Operating Officer at CNES;

Sébastien Barde, Deputy Director of Science & Exploration from CNES;

Arnaud Prost, member of the ESA astronaut reserve.

Tune in to ESA Web TV Two (English broadcast) or ESA Web TV Three (French broadcast) or the ESA YouTube channel (see below) to watch our live launch broadcast from 08:30 GMT / 9:30 CET on Thursday 12 February.

The broadcast will conclude about 25 minutes after launch, once Crew-12 is safely in orbit.