ESA title
Science & Exploration

A total solar eclipse is coming to Europe

11/08/2026 556 views 9 likes 524660 ID 00:01:24
English

When the Moon passes between Earth and the Sun, it casts a shadow onto Earth's surface. For people in the darkest part of this shadow, the face of the Sun is totally blocked out, and its wispy atmosphere becomes visible.

On Wednesday 12 August, such a shadow will cross Greenland, Iceland, northeastern Portugal and Spain. With this being the first total eclipse visible from mainland Spain since 1905, the European Space Agency (ESA) has decided to do something special.

ESA’s live broadcast from the Observatorio Astrofísico de Javalambre will allow anyone to experience this rare phenomenon from anywhere in the world. Meanwhile, the Agency is working with the City and University of León to organise a free in-person event, inviting people to come together for a day of interactive workshops, talks and live observations.

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