Science & Exploration Watch the total solar eclipse with ESA in León 23/07/2026 7108 views 35 likes

Discover the science behind one of nature's most extraordinary phenomena and experience a total solar eclipse with the European Space Agency (ESA), the City of León and the University of León.

On 12 August, millions of people across Europe will look to the sky to witness one of nature's most spectacular phenomena: a total solar eclipse. For many, it will be their first opportunity to experience one. Northern Spain will be one of the best places in the world to experience totality – when the Moon completely covers the Sun. Totality will only be visible from Greenland, Iceland, northern Spain and a small area of northeastern Portugal. To mark this extraordinary occasion, ESA, together with the City of León and the University of León, is organising a free public event at the Palacio de Exposiciones y Congresos de León. The event will bring together scientists, engineers and astronomy experts, who will guide visitors through the science behind the eclipse with interactive activities, talks and live observations throughout the day. It will be a unique opportunity to experience totality alongside the people who study the Sun and our Universe every day. The full programme is free of charge and open to all, with no registration required.

Total solar eclipse 12 August 2026 – Global map A full day of space activities From 10:00–14:00 CEST, visitors can explore a wide range of hands-on workshops, experiments and interactive activities designed for all ages. From the science of the Sun and eclipses to Europe's space missions, aerospace engineering and the history of astronomy, the daytime programme offers something for families, space enthusiasts and anyone curious about how we explore and understand our Universe. In the late afternoon, the programme moves outdoors. Gates open at 17:30 CEST, giving visitors plenty of time to find a place before the main stage programme begins at 18:30 CEST. The evening programme combines science talks and expert commentary to guide visitors through every stage of the eclipse, explaining what is happening in the sky and why the 12 August 2026 eclipse is such a remarkable event.

Total solar eclipse 12 August 2026 – Map of totality in Spain Programme From family workshops and interactive demonstrations in the daytime to an evening of science and eclipse observation, here is what visitors can expect throughout the day: A DAY OF SCIENCE FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY

Indoor area of the Palacio de Exposiciones y Congresos, León

10:00–14:00 CEST Enjoy workshops, experiments and hands-on activities for all ages. Discover the science of the Sun and eclipses, explore space through play and experimentation, and learn how to observe the eclipse safely.

Total solar eclipse 2026: a morning of science for the whole family EXPERIENCE THE ECLIPSE WITH US

Outdoor area of the Palacio de Exposiciones y Congresos de León

17:30–21:45 CEST

Practical information Date: Wednesday 12 August 2026

Venue: Palacio de Exposiciones y Congresos de León, Spain

Daytime activities: 10:00–14:00 CEST

Gates open for evening programme: 17:30 CEST

Evening stage programme: 18:30–21:45 CEST

Free of charge. No registration required.

Language: The stage programme will be conducted in Spanish. Some workshops will be available in Spanish and English (see Workshop table above).

Free certified eclipse glasses will be available while stocks last. Before you come Arrive early to make the most of the day's activities and secure a good viewing spot before the evening stage programme begins.

Use certified eclipse glasses whenever any part of the Sun is visible. Only during totality, when the Moon completely covers the Sun, is it safe to look directly at the eclipse without eye protection.

Bring water, suncream and a hat for the observation, as temperatures can be high.

Check this page regularly for the latest programme updates and practical information. Can’t join us in León? If you are unable to join us in León, you can also follow the eclipse through ESA's live broadcast from the Observatorio Astrofísico de Javalambre in Teruel, Spain. The broadcast will be available in English on ESA Web TV and YouTube from around 19:30 CEST on 12 August. More information will be published soon. If you are a member of the media and would like to cover either event, please visit our media platform for registration details.