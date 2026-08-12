Total solar eclipse 2026 (Official ESA broadcast)

We broadcast live from the Observatorio Astrofísico de Javalambre in Spain as a total solar eclipse crossed Europe on 12 August 2026.

The path of totality swept across Greenland, Iceland, Spain and a small area of northeastern Portugal, while much of Europe experienced a partial eclipse.

A total solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes directly between Earth and the Sun, completely blocking the face of the Sun.

The Observatorio Astrofísico de Javalambre is a world-class astronomical observatory located within the path of totality. During the broadcast, scientists, astronomers and special guests explored the science behind eclipses, the Sun and their wider relevance for space science and Earth.

The broadcast was hosted by Dame Dr Maggie Aderin, award-winning space scientist and science communicator, and featured ESA's Director of Science Carole Mundell alongside other guests.

It included live telescope views of the eclipse, expert commentary and interviews, insights into solar science and space weather, behind-the-scenes coverage from the observatory, and discussions on ESA’s activities linked to the eclipse.

Learn more about ESA’s activities surrounding the 2026 eclipse, as well as those coming to Europe in 2027 and 2028.