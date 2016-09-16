Latest News
Astronauts for this year’s ESTEC Open Day15 June 2017 The date is fixed: you are invited to visit ESA’s technical heart in the Netherlands for its annual Open Day on Sunday, 8 October.
André Kuipers’ Soyuz capsule lands in Noordwijk16 September 2016 The Soyuz TMA-03M spacecraft, in which Dutch ESA astronaut André Kuipers made his trip to the International Space Station in 2011 and returned in 2012, will be on permanent public display from next week at Space Expo in Noordwijk.