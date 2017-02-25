A scene from the ancient southern highlands of Mars highlighting a triple crater – the elongated depression just right of centre. Measuring about 45 x 24 km, the crater is thought to have been created by the collision of a ‘triple impactor’ – perhaps from a meteoroid that broke into three after entering the atmosphere. The asymmetric nature of the ejected debris points to an impact at a low angle.
The region was imaged by the High Resolution Stereo Camera on ESA’s Mars Express 28 January 2017 during Mars Express Orbit 16565. The image is centred on 198°E / 27°S and the ground resolution is about 22 m per pixel. It was created using data from the nadir channel, the field of view which is aligned perpendicular to the surface of Mars, and the camera’s colour channels. North is to the right.
Earth is about to pass between the Sun and Jupiter, placing the giant planet opposite the Sun on 7 April. This event is termed ‘opposition’ by astronomers, and takes place roughly every 13 months. This is the length of time Earth takes to travel around the Sun relative to Jupiter’s nearly 12 year orbit about five times further away.
At roughly the same time, Jupiter is at its closest approach to Earth, at 666 million km, which means it appears relatively brighter and larger than at other times of the year.
A few days later, Jupiter will be very close to the full Moon in the night sky, making another spectacular sight to look out for.
Jupiter shines more brightly than any star in the evening sky, and is second brightest to Venus, which is currently dominant before sunrise.
Even a good pair of binoculars will reveal Jupiter as a disc with its four largest satellites: Io, Europa, Ganymede and Callisto. Observe the system on different days and at different times to see the positions of the moons change.
The opposition also affords professional and amateur astronomers with good telescopes the chance to view the planet in greater detail than ever.
Astronomer Damian Peach captured this stunning view through a 1 m-diameter Cassegrain telescope in Chile earlier this year, on 25 February. It shows off Jupiter’s ‘Great Red Spot’ (centre left) as well as the much younger ‘Red Spot Junior’ (lower right), more formally known as Oval BA.
The spots are vast raging storms: the Great Red Spot has prevailed for more than 300 years, and is wider than Earth.
The image also highlights Jupiter’s banded, turbulent atmosphere that is riddled with chaotic cloud formations.
Jupiter and its large icy satellites – Europa, Ganymede and Callisto – are the focus of ESA’s upcoming Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer mission, Juice, which is planned for launch in 2022. It will cruise the Jovian system for three-and-a-half years, including flybys of the moons, as well as orbiting Jupiter and Ganymede.
Previous flybys of these moons have raised the exciting prospect that some of them might harbour subsurface liquid oceans and conditions suitable to support some forms of life, and Juice will further explore this possibility.
On 30 March, NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Peggy Whitson ventured outside the International Space Station on a seven-hour spacewalk. The duo’s work included installing four thermal shields on the US Tranquility module, protecting a docking port.
Unfortunately, one shield was lost during the spacewalk. It posed no immediate danger to the astronauts and they went on to install the remaining shields on the port.
The lost shield is in orbit some distance in front of the Station and is visible from Earth through a pair of good binoculars.
During the evening of 3 April, Marco Langbroek, from Leiden, the Netherlands, photographed the shield passing over in the night sky, using a Canon EOS 60D DSLR camera and a Samyang 1.4/85 mm lens.
In a pair of excellent images created from a series of photos, the shield is seen as the very faint, thin streak (in the image at left), followed a minute later by the Station itself, seen as the thick streak (in the image at right).
The shield is about 1.5 x 0.6 m, and is expected to drop from orbit and burn up in the atmosphere within a few months.
“The item poses very little risk to navigation, and an accidental release like this is not unexpected given the complexity and challenges of working outside during a spacewalk,” says Holger Krag, Head of ESA’s Space Debris Office.
He says the incident does, however, put a spotlight on the current space debris situation.
“There are some 750 000 debris objects 1–10 cm in orbit, and any one of these could damage or destroy a functioning satellite.”
Later this month, ESA’s Space Debris Office will host the 7th European Conference on Space Debris, the world’s largest gathering on this topic. The conference will be opened by ESA Director General Jan Woerner and NASA’s former orbital debris chief scientist, Donald Kessler.
Highlight talks will address acute issues like debris avoidance measures, novel concepts for removing debris and the deployment of large constellations of several thousand satellites for telecommunications.
Taken from on board the International Space Station, ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet posted this image on social media, commenting: "The view at night recently has been simply magnificent: few clouds, intense auroras. I can’t look away from the windows".
What better way to test supersonic parachutes than strapping one to a rocket? One experiment is going to do just that on Thursday’s Maxus-9 suborbital rocket.
The SUpersonic Parachute Experiment Ride on MAXus, or Supermax, is being given a piggyback on Maxus-9, lifting off from Esrange Space Center in Kiruna, Sweden on 6 April. Sounding rockets are launched to the edge of space and free fall back to Earth, allowing experiments to run in weightlessness before landing.
In the case of Supermax, the test vehicle is hitching a ride. Unlike the other experiments, the capsule will detach after the Maxus solid-propellant motor burns out. It will travel separately to the highest point of 715 km before falling back under the pull of gravity to reach twice the speed of sound. The 1.25 m-diameter supersonic parachute will then deploy at an altitude of 20 km to stabilise it for a soft landing. An onboard computer will record data and images.
Supermax aims to demonstrate the use of suborbital rockets as platforms for testing supersonic parachutes. Researchers from the UK’s Vorticity Ltd and Fluid Gravity Engineering Ltd have already run experiments in wind tunnels. Though effective, wind tunnels and some rockets are expensive to employ. Piggybacking on a sounding rocket could be a more cost-efficient approach for testing future supersonic parachutes.
The date is fixed: you are invited to visit ESA’s technical heart in the Netherlands for its annual Open Day on Sunday, 8 October.
The theme this year is Bringing Space to Earth. Visit us to meet astronauts and mission experts, see how we simulate space on the ground, and discover the knowledge and technologies brought back to Earth from space.
For now, please save the date. You can register to attend ESA’s Open Day in the Netherlands from 3 July.
In place for more than half a century, the ESTEC European Space Research and Technology Centre in Noordwijk on the North Sea coast is ESA’s largest establishment, focused on developing technology, planning missions and testing satellites.
The hub of our continent’s space effort, this is where the majority of European space projects are born, developed and tested in advance of their flights into orbit.
The Copernicus Sentinel-2A satellite takes us over northern Serbia to the region of Vojvodina.
Click on the box in the lower-right corner to view this image at its full 10 m resolution directly in your browser.
The area pictured lies in the southern part of a region covered by the Pannonian Sea some 2–23 million years ago. Today, the land boasts a fertile soil – hence the plethora of agricultural fields visible as geometric shapes, reminiscent of cubist artwork.
The Tisza river snakes down from the north. Curved, brushstroke-like light green areas primarily along the east side of the river reveal its former course. Some of these areas are now used for agriculture, while others may still be too wet.
We can also see manmade waterways appearing as straight black lines – likely for draining the swamps, transportation and irrigation.
Nestled among the fields, there are a number of small towns with grid layouts. This type of city planning was invented by ancient Greece’s Hippodamus – known as the ‘father of European urban planning’.
The image captured on 28 August 2016 is clearly in false colour, and different colours indicate varying vegetative states. For example, yellowish patches indicate soil or freshly ploughed land, while shades of blue (primarily in the lower left) indicate either the same crop or different crops at a similar stage of growth.
Sentinel-2’s main instrument has 13 spectral bands, and is designed to provide images that can be used to distinguish between different crop types as well as data on numerous plant features, such as active chlorophyll content and leaf water content, all of which are essential to accurately monitor plant growth.
This kind of information helps informed decisions to be made, whether they are about deciding how much water or fertiliser is needed for a maximum harvest or for forming strategies to address climate change.
While this has obvious economic benefits, this kind of information is also important for developing countries where food security is an issue.
This image is featured on the Earth from Space video programme.
Sentinel-1 radar coverage from before and after the 1 April 2017 mudslide in Mocoa, Colombia, shows the extent of movement of the disaster that claimed over 260 lives, injured hundreds more and left scores displaced.
Triggered by heavy rain, the landslide caused greatest movement (red) on top of a mountain. It then pushed mud down across the city of Mocoa (green) and crossed the nearby river.
Sentinel-1’s radar ability to ‘see’ through clouds, rain and in darkness makes it particularly useful for monitoring areas with frequent cloud cover. Images acquired before and after events such as floods, landslides or earthquakes offer immediate information on the extent of affected areas and support assessments of property and environmental damage.
The Sentinel-1-derived data product (from scans on 20 March and 1 April) has been overlaid onto a Sentinel-1 radar image. Sentinel-1 is a two-satellite mission for Europe’s Copernicus environment monitoring programme.
Sentinel-1 TimeScan product: of Germany derived from more than 1500 scans by Sentinel-1 between May 2014 and July 2016. In the false-colour image, the temporal average, minimal and maximal backscattering values are represented for every pixel in the red, green and blue bands. Urban conglomerations, for example, reflect strongly and appear as prominent, bright areas. Water bodies deflect a large proportion of the oblique synthetic aperture radar beams from the satellite and are therefore dark. Vegetated regions are distinguished by comparatively high minimal backscatter, which causes forests and meadows to appear in green tones. Temporally dynamic land cover types, such as crop acreage, have changed considerably during the acquisition period and appear lilac in the data product.
