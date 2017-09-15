Colour view of crater north of the Hellas basin. The crater is 32 km-wide and was formed at time when the martian environment was much wetter, as seen in the fluidised nature of the debris excavated from it.
The images were acquired by the High Resolution Stereo Camera on Mars Express on 3 May 2017 during orbit 16890. The ground resolution is approximately 21 m/pixel and the images are centred on 70°E/22°S. In this orientation, north is to the right.
The colour image was created using data from the nadir channel, the field of view which is aligned perpendicular to the surface of Mars, and the camera’s colour channels.
One of Cassini’s last views of Titan, Saturn’s largest moon, before the mission concluded on 15 September.
The image was taken on 13 September from a distance of 774 000 km from Titan. The image scale is 5 km/pixel. The image has been enhanced to partially see through the haze.
The Cassini–Huygens mission is a cooperative project of NASA, ESA and the Italian Space Agency.
This image of Saturn's northern hemisphere was taken by Cassini on 13 September 2017. It is among the last images Cassini sent back to Earth.
The view was taken in visible red light using the Cassini spacecraft wide-angle camera at a distance of 1.1 million kilometres from Saturn. Image scale is 64 km.
Until the arrival of the international Cassini–Huygens mission at Saturn in 2004, much about the gas giant, its intricate ring system and enigmatic moons was a mystery.
On 14 January 2005, the mystery as to what lay beneath the thick atmosphere of Saturn’s largest moon Titan was to be revealed as ESA’s Huygens probe made the first successful landing on a world in the outer Solar System.
During the two-and-a-half hour descent under parachute, features that looked remarkably like shore lines and river systems on Earth appeared from the haze. But rather than water, with surface temperatures of around –180ºC, the fluid involved here is methane, a simple organic compound.
One set of images taken by Huygens is pictured here showing the view from 2 km altitude. It is in Mercator projection, so the N–S/E–W directions cross at right angles but surface areas appear distorted.
Huygens touched down on a frozen surface littered with rounded pebbles, and continued to transmit to its mothership for 72 minutes before Cassini dropped below the horizon. The stream of data returned from the surface provided a unique treasure trove of in situ measurements that scientists are still mining today.
In its 13-year odyssey of the Saturn system Cassini made 127 close flybys of Titan, including radar-mapping its surface – even before Huygens’ descent – and finding numerous hydrocarbon lakes and seas, evidence for a global ocean of water beneath its thick crust, and an atmosphere teeming with prebiotic chemicals. Titan’s atmosphere is thought to be similar to early Earth’s before life developed, and thus can be seen as a planet-scale laboratory to understand the chemical reactions that may have led to life on Earth.
Cassini also watched Titan’s seasons change over time, including the development of a swirling vortex and clouds of methane rain that precipitate onto the surface.
Titan has also acted as a gravitational slingshot for Cassini throughout its mission, setting it on course for exploration of the Saturn system. Tonight (19:04 GMT) Cassini will make its last, distant, flyby of Titan, dubbed the ‘goodbye kiss’ by mission planners, taking it 119 049 km from its surface.
The flyby seals Cassini’s fate, causing the spacecraft to slow down slightly in its orbit around Saturn and lowering its altitude over the planet. Thus it will plunge into the atmosphere, disposing of the spacecraft in the safest way possible to avoid an unplanned impact into a pristine icy satellite, such as ocean-bearing Enceladus.
Thermal infrared and visible light cameras mounted on a robot arm as it approaches a model of a dead satellite, as part of a demonstration of vision-based navigation systems intended for ESA’s e.Deorbit active space debris removal mission.
ESA’s Orbital Robotics Laboratory carried out the demonstration, to investigate the kind of guidance, navigation and control systems the mission will need to close in safely on a drifting satellite, as a prelude to capturing and deorbiting it.
In the orbital environment, light conditions are changing all the time, with rapid sunrises and sunsets alternating between complete darkness and dazzling sunlight, so thermal infrared offers a reliable backup imaging solution.
ESA’s Clean Space initiative is developing the e.Deorbit mission for a projected launch in 2024, intended to take down a large item of ESA-owned debris. Clean Space is working with a variety of expert ESA teams to develop the high-performance technologies such an ambitious mission will require.
Expedition 51/52 crewmembers ESA astronaut Paolo Nespoli, NASA astronaut Randy Bresnik and Russian cosmonaut Sergey Ryazansky share a dinner on board the International Space Station. Paolo posted this image on his social media channels, commenting: "Spoons, sauces and food pouches flying around... Just your regular dinner in space!"
Paolo’s third and last mission to the Space Station is named Vita, which means “life” in Italian, and reflects the experiments Paolo will run and the philosophical notion of living in outer space – one of the most inhospitable places for humans.
Training astronauts and engineers for missions to other planets includes field trips to places that resemble outer space. Participants on ESA’s Pangaea geology course visited the Ries crater and Riegelberg in Germany to gain on-the-spot knowledge of how to recognise meteorite impacts and how to relay information to ground control.
The surface of a planet can be read like a billion-year old book, observing how rocks have deformed from impacts and then eroded can reveal how if water has flown downstream, the size of the meteorite impact and how atmosphere has shaped the landscape.
Participants including ESA astronauts Samantha Cristoforetti and Matthias Maurer had three days of classroom lessons on Earth and Moon geology, volcanic activity, sample collection and contamination as well as laboratory techniques.
On 8 September 2017 the trainees drove to Ries and observed the crater from a church tower to get a general overview. An up-close visit included analysing the rocks and practicing geology drawing techniques of the area. The last part of this session included a visit to the Rie gelberg cave that was formed within a giant block of limestone fragmented and tilted by the meteorite impact.
Pangaea is the first step in preparing European astronauts to become planetary explorers on missions to other planets allowing them to communicate with science advisors on Earth effectively, using a common and geologically correct language to increase fast and fruitful decision-making while selecting scientifically-relevant places to take samples.
The participants will continue the Pangaea course for a second session in the Italian Dolomites.
The participants will continue the Pangaea course for a second session in the Italian Dolomites.

Background information is available here.
In December 2004, after a seven-year journey as part of the international Cassini–Huygens mission to Saturn, ESA’s Huygens probe separated from NASA’s Cassini orbiter to make a lonely one-way voyage to Titan, Saturn’s largest moon.
Just days later, on 14 January 2005, as the world watched breathlessly, Huygens plunged into Titan’s dense atmosphere, deployed parachutes and then spent a leisurely two and a half hours descending to the surface, transmitting scientific data the entire time, which was relayed by Cassini back to NASA’s 70 m-diameter deep-space network on Earth.
At 12:34 GMT that day, Huygens landed with a bounce and confirmation was received at ESA’s mission control centre in Darmstadt, Germany, with the first data signals arriving at 16:19 GMT.
That afternoon, the Huygens Spacecraft Operations Manager, Claudio Sollazzo, was watching intently in the Main Control Room for the first data to arrive.
When the signal came in, a loud cheer went up and the success of Cassini and Huygens was transmitted worldwide by the gathered media.
Titan remains one of only two moons ever to receive landers, and the descent still marks the most distant landing achieved by humanity.
On 15 September 2017, Cassini will dive to destruction into Saturn’s atmosphere, ending a hugely successful mission that has generated a wealth of scientific data that will be studied for many years to come.
The province of Syracuse on the southeastern coast of the Italian island of Sicily is pictured in this image from the Sentinel-2A satellite.
The provincial capital – also called Syracuse – is visible in the lower-central part of the image.
Founded by Greeks in the 8th century BC, the city was described by Cicero as ‘the greatest Greek city and the most beautiful of all’. Today the ancient town is a UNESCO World Heritage Site with notable structures including the Temple of Athena, a Greek theatre, a Roman amphitheatre and more. With vestiges providing testimony to Sicily’s troubled history, Syracuse demonstrates the development of Mediterranean civilisation over three millennia.
Farther north along the coast is the city of Augusta with ships speckling the water near its port. The port serves numerous oil refineries up and down the coast; the large, circular oil storage tanks are visible from space.
Augusta is also a point of entry for migrants who made the dangerous journey by boat from Africa to Europe.
Along the left side of the image we can see the foothills of the Hyblaean Mountains. This range was once a plateau, but has since been eroded. Deep-cut canyons appear like green veins where the vegetation has grown in.
This image, also featured on the Earth from Space video programme, was captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-2A satellite on 14 June 2017.
Southern Europe experienced a relentless heatwave this summer, fuelling wildfires in a number of countries. The Copernicus Sentinel-3A satellite captured images of Portugal and part of Spain before (7 May 2017) and after (31 August 2017) a series of fires plagued the countries. The images show the dark patches of burn scars covering over 2000 sq km in Portugal. Burn scars in Spain are also visible near the top of the image and along the southern coast.
The images were produced using data from Sentinel-3A Ocean and Land Colour Instrument.
The Sentinel-5P satellite is at Plesetsk in northern Russia being prepared for liftoff on 13 October 2017. Once the satellite had been transported from the UK to Plesetsk it was taken out of its container and lifted by crane into position for testing. Engineers are in the process of testing the satellite and its Tropomi instrument before it is fuelled and encapsulated in the Rocket launcher fairing.
Week in Images
11-15 September 2017
