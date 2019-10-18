ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano captured this image of Mount Etna erupting from the International Space Station. Etna is an active stratovolcano on the east coast of Sicily, Italy.
Luca was launched to the International Space Station for his second mission, Beyond, on 20 July 2019. He will spend six months living and working on the orbital outpost where he will support more than 50 European experiments and more than 200 international experiments in space.
Follow Luca and his Beyond mission on social media on his website and on his blog.
The Korean Peninsula in East Asia can be seen in this image captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-3 mission. The peninsula is over 900 km long and is located between the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea, to the east and the Yellow Sea to the west.
The peninsula is divided into two countries – the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (North Korea) and the Republic of Korea (South Korea).
North Korea is divided into nine provinces, with Pyongyang as the capital. Pyongyang, which can be seen in light grey in the upper left of the image, lies on the banks of the Taedong River and on a flat plain about 50 km inland from the Korea Bay.
The capital of South Korea is Seoul, which is in the northwest of the country, slightly inland and around 50 km south of the North Korean border.
As the image shows, the Korean peninsula is mostly mountainous and rocky, making less than 20% of the land suitable for farming.
The Yellow Sea owes its name to the silt-laden waters from the Chinese rivers that empty into it. It is also one of the largest shallow areas of continental shelf in the world with an average depth of around 50 m.
The waters off the coast of Korea are considered among the best in the world for fishing. The warm and cold currents attract a wide variety of species and the numerous islands, inlets and reefs provide excellent fishing grounds.
Sentinel-3 is a two-satellite mission to supply the coverage and data delivery needed for Europe’s Copernicus environmental monitoring programme. Each satellite’s instrument package includes an optical sensor to monitor changes in the colour of Earth’s surfaces. It can be used, for example, to monitor ocean biology and water quality.
This image, which was captured on 21 May 2019, is also featured on the Earth from Space video programme.
Friday 18 October 2019 is the first all-women spacewalk on the International Space Station. This picture shows more than fifty women working at ESA’s technical heart ESTEC in the Netherlands, many working in daily Space Station support roles who gathered to show their support and highlight the role of women in space. ESA is committed to diversity and inclusion and to tackling the gender gap in science and technology.
NASA astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir will set their spacesuits to battery power at 07:50 EDT (13:50 CET) to begin a 5.5-hour spacewalk. As the first all-women spacewalk, this marks a historic milestone for space exploration.
The duo will venture to the far side of the International Space Station on the Port 6 truss structure. Once there, the spacewalkers will begin their primary task to replace the failed power regulator with a spare battery charge-discharge unit (BCDU). The BCDU had been in operation since December 2000 and is due to return to Earth on the next SpaceX Dragon resupply ship for inspection. The device regulates the charge to batteries that collect and distribute power to the station.
This is the 221st spacewalk at the station for assembly and maintenance, the fourth for Christina and the first for Jessica.
The ExoMars carrier module and descent module containing the lander platform Kazachok have been integrated in Turin, Italy. A structural-thermal model of the rover is contained inside.
The composite craft has now moved on to ThalesAlenia Space (TAS) in Cannes, France for environmental testing, while the Rosalind Franklin rover undergoes environmental testing in Toulouse, France.
ESA’s ExoMars mission is due to launch in 2020. It will investigate how Mars has evolved and whether there may be conditions for life.
The ExoMars rover will be the first of its kind to travel across the martian surface and drill down to determine if evidence of life is buried underground, protected from the Sun’s radiation that bombards the surface of the ‘Red Planet’.
The rover will collect samples and analyse them with next-generation instruments – a fully fledged automated laboratory on Mars.
ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano wears the jersey of the FISDIR (Italian Federation of Sports for Intellectual and Relational Disabled) national basketball team on the International Space Station ahead of the 2019 INAS global games in Brisbane, Australia.
Luca was launched to the International Space Station for his second mission, Beyond, on 20 July 2019. He will spend six months living and working on the orbital outpost where he will support more than 50 European experiments and more than 200 international experiments in space.
Follow Luca and his Beyond mission on social media on his website and on his blog.
Luxembourg Deputy Prime Minister Etienne Schneider paid a special visit to ESA’s astronaut centre in Cologne, Germany, today where he expressed commitment to strengthening international collaboration in the field of space resources and innovation alongside ESA Director General Jan Wörner. He was accompanied by Marc Serres, CEO of the Luxembourg Space Agency.
When astronomers use the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope to study the deep sky, asteroids from our Solar System can leave their marks on the captured pictures of far-away galaxies or nebulae. But rather than be annoyed at the imprinted trails in Hubble images, astronomers realised they could use them to find out more about the asteroids themselves.
To do this, a team of ESA astronomers and software engineers started the Hubble Asteroid Hunter citizen science project in June, enlisting the public to help them find asteroid trails observed by chance in Hubble archival images. Through this project, over 1900 volunteers have made more than 300 000 classifications in nearly 11 000 images in only 1.5 months, completing the project with swiftness and enthusiasm that exceeded the team’s expectations.
Astronomy-enthusiast Melina Thévenot from Germany was one of the project’s keen volunteers. While analysing Hubble data, she found an asteroid trail on the foreground of a 2005 image of the Crab Nebula, one of the night sky's most famous objects.
Inspired by this impressive combination, Melina decided to process the original Hubble image combining views taken in blue, green and red filters, to create the stunning colour scene portrayed here. The faint trail of 2001 SE101, a main-belt asteroid discovered by the ground-based LINEAR survey in 2001, appears as a curved streak that crosses the image from bottom left to top right, near the nebula’s centre.
The Crab Nebula, also known as Messier 1 or M1, was the first object recorded by French astronomer Charles Messier in his famous catalogue of deep-sky objects. It is the expanding remnant of a bright supernova explosion observed by astronomers in 1054. Aside from the swirling cloud of gas and dust, the explosion left behind a rapidly rotating neutron star at the centre of the nebula, also visible in this image as the leftmost star in the bright pair at the centre of the picture.
While the chance alignment of a relatively nearby object – the asteroid – with the distant nebula is fascinating, it is not completely unexpected. In fact, the Crab Nebula, which has been observed by Hubble on nearly 300 occasions, fortuitously lies close to the ecliptic – the orbital plane where most asteroids reside in the Solar System – so it was only a matter of time before one of them ‘photobombed’ an observation of this iconic supernova remnant.
Now that volunteers have perused the platform to spot and mark asteroid trails, it is astronomers’ turn to get to work. Knowing the date and time when the Hubble images were taken, they can use the trails marked in the pictures to infer asteroids’ positions and velocities. This means they can determine the orbits and future trajectories of known and previously unknown asteroids with greater precision than before.
This knowledge is especially important for near-Earth objects: precisely determining the orbits of these asteroids can help protect our planet from possible impacts.
Meanwhile, the ESA team is planning to add new data to the Hubble Asteroid Hunter project soon, so users will have another chance to inspect Hubble images in search of passing asteroids. Stay tuned!
This stunning scene and the Hubble Asteroid Hunter project were made possible thanks to Zooniverse, the world’s largest citizen-science platform. The project was initiated by ESA research fellow Sandor Kruk, graduate student Max Mahlke, software engineers Elena Racero and Fabrizio Giordano from the ESAC Science Data Centre (ESDC) near Madrid, Spain, and Bruno Merín, head of the ESDC.
Note: This caption was updated on 17 October 2019.
The latest prototype of the AstroPlant citizen science project has gotten the green light for production. AstroPlant is a desktop greenhouse that allows people to collect data on potential crops to grow in space.
The LED panels attached to heat sinks imaged above are one of the components that future space farmers will need to build their own kits.
Just as agriculture revolutionised human settlements on Earth, it will also be a game changer in space. Crews on long missions to and on the Moon will need to be as self-sufficient and sustainable as possible so growing food is crucial.
But first we need more information on what to grow.
Enter the AstroPlant initiative. It was born at the annual Border Sessions technology conference in 2016 asking home-gardeners, schools, urban farmers and other enthusiasts to nourish seeds selected by ESA’s Micro-Ecological Life Support System Alternative (Melissa) team.
Melissa has been working for over 27 years to create ecosystems for astronauts. They are fine tuning how microrganisms, chemicals, catalysts, algae and plants interact to process waste and deliver unending supplies of oxygen, water and food.
Since 2016, participants across Europe brainstormed prototypes and aspects such as hardware design, user interface and business development of the project. A crowd-funding campaign was also launched to finance some kits for a group of early adopters including school teachers, plant researchers, and educational maker-spaces.
Their feedback culminated in the latest round of testing for version six hardware that is now going into production.
The initiative hopes eventually to have AstroPlant kits set up in secondary schools as part of its educational goals.
Classroom resources developed by the ESA Education Office on AstroCrops, AstroFood, and AstroFarmers are already available, with more materials focusing on modern production techniques like hydroponics currently in development.
If you are interested in getting involved with the AstroPlant project or if you would like more information send an email to astroplant@esa.int.
The Cheops satellite arrived in Kourou, French Guiana, on 16 October for launch preparations at Europe's Spaceport.
Here the container carrying the spacecraft is offloaded from the Antonov cargo plane at Cayenne airport.
ESA exhibits at the "Moving to Mars" exhibition hosted by the Design Museum in London, including a model ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter and a full-scale model ExoMars Rosalind Franklin rover., alongside prototype rovers from ESA's robotics laboratory.
The actual Rosalind Franklin rover is due to travel to Mars in 2020 and land on the martian surface in 2021. The vehicle will drill down two metres beneath the surface to sample the soil, analyse its composition and search for evidence of past - and perhaps even present - life buried underground.
It forms part of the international ExoMars programme led by ESA and the Russian Space Agency, Roscosmos.
The galaxy NGC 4380 looks like a special effect straight out of a science fiction or fantasy film in this Hubble Picture of the Week, swirling like a gaping portal to another dimension.
In the grand scheme of things, though, the galaxy is actually quite ordinary. Spiral galaxies like NGC 4380 are one of the most common types of galaxy in the Universe. These colossal collections of stars, often numbering in the hundreds of billions, are shaped like a flat disc, sometimes with a rounded bulge in the centre. Graceful spiral arms outlined by dark lanes of dust wind around the bulging core, which glows brightly and has the highest concentration of stars in the galaxy.
Week in images
14 - 18 October 2019
Rate this
Views
Share
Thank you for rating!
You have already rated this page, you can only rate it once!
Your rating has been changed, thanks for rating!