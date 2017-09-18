An image of hurricane Maria taken by ESA astronaut Paolo Nespoli from on board the International Space Station on 21 September 2017. Paolo posted this image on his social media channels, commenting: "Hurricane Maria this morning: even from here it takes up all the horizon. Stay safe, our thoughts are with you".
Paolo’s third and last mission to the Space Station is named Vita, which means “life” in Italian, and reflects the experiments Paolo will run and the philosophical notion of living in outer space – one of the most inhospitable places for humans.
This mosaic combines several observations of the Taurus Molecular Cloud performed by ESA’s Herschel observatory. Located about 450 light-years from us, in the constellation Taurus, the Bull, this vast complex of interstellar clouds is where a myriad of stars are being born, and is the closest large region of star formation.
Observing the sky at far-infrared and submillimetre wavelengths from 2009 to 2013, Herschel could catch the faint glow of dust grains dispersed through these clouds. Astronomers can use this glow to trace the otherwise dark gas where star formation unfolds.
The darker, blue-hued areas throughout the image correspond to colder, less dense portions of the cloud, while the brighter, red-hued regions are the densest environments, where the star-forming activity is most intense.
The densest regions are distributed along an intricate network of filaments, teeming with bright clumps: the seeds of future stars. This is a textbook example of the filamentary structures that were spotted by Herschel nearly everywhere in the Galaxy, demonstrating the key role of filaments in star formation.
Embedded in the bright clump towards the top left of the image is Lynds 1544, a pre-stellar core that will later turn into a star. Here, Herschel detected water vapour – the first time this molecule was ever found in a prestellar core – in an amount that exceeds, by over 2000 times, the water content of Earth’s oceans.
Herschel observations of the tangled structures in the top right of the image have shown that the material along filaments is not at all static. In fact, the most prominent filaments appear to be drawing matter from their surroundings through a network of lower-density filaments, known as striations, perpendicular to the main filament. In these regions, astronomers found that magnetic fields tend to be perpendicular to the densest, star-forming filaments and parallel to the striations, indicating that they must also play an important role in the processes that lead to stellar birth.
This four-colour image combines Herschel observations at 160 microns (blue), 250 microns (green), 350 microns (split between green and red) and 500 microns (red), and spans 13.8° by 7.3°; north is up and east to the left.
Full story: The cosmic water trail uncovered by Herschel
This delicate image showing the intricacies of interstellar bubbles and wisps reveals great turmoil in the W3/W4/W5 complex of molecular clouds and star-forming regions. It was taken by ESA’s Herschel Space Observatory, a trailblazing mission that observed the sky in far-infrared and submillimetre wavelengths between 2009 and 2013.
September has often been the month of memorable moments or milestones for Herschel.
When the satellite was still on Earth, it was in September 2005 that the assembled telescope passed its first tests.
September 2007 saw the mating of the mission’s ‘brain’ – the payload module with the instruments and the cryostat that would keep them at the required temperature, just above absolute zero – with its ‘heart’, or the service module, that would to keep the spacecraft going.
During the same month, scientists gathered to plan how to get the most of this extraordinary mission from the observing time that would be available.
Finally, the satellite was launched on 14 May 2009. A few months later, it was again in September that the first Herschel science observations were performed – a memorable moment for many astronomers across the world.
Eight years later, as the mission approaches retirement, ESA celebrates the marvellous science that it has achieved and takes stock of the legacy that Herschel leaves behind.
One of the areas where Herschel has made substantial contributions concerns the processes that lead to the formation of stars, surveying a large number of stellar nurseries like the W3/W4/W5 complex portrayed in this image.
Read more about Herschel’s unprecedented glimpse into the stellar cradles of our Galaxy and the giant strides that have been taken in our understanding of how stars and their planetary systems come to life.
Among many other exciting findings, Herschel’s observations have also traced the trail of water across the cosmos, and pieced together the evolution of galaxies throughout 14 billion years of the Universe’s history.
Follow Herschel Week to read more about these fascinating discoveries and about the legacy that the mission leaves for the future generations of telescopes.
In the week of 18 September 2017, the low-resolution webcam on ESA’s Mars Express captured some impressive images from between 3000 km to 5000 km altitude.
The image series is being used to calibrate the camera now that it has been promoted to a ‘full’ science instrument (Mars webcam goes pro).
This week, the images provided reasonably good definition for many craters on the surface, including several that are occupied by NASA rovers.
In the composite image above, moving from lower left to upper right, three craters are circled.
The first shows Gale crater, which is occupied by NASA’s Curiosity rover. The second circle, to the right in the middle, shows Gusev Crater, home of the retired Spirit rover. The last circle, at top right of the middle image, also indicates the location of Gale crater and Curiosity.
In addition to studies into Mars’ atmosphere, clouds, dust and atmospheric structures and for tracking variations in the polar ice cap, all of the webcam images are published in a public gallery in Flickr, and are automatically posted via Twitter, sometimes within a couple hours of acquisition at Mars.
More information via ESA’s webcam blog.Tweets by esamarswebcam
Proba-V captures Bolivia’s Salar de Uyuni, the world’s largest salt plain – its 10 500 sq km make it larger than some countries.
Located in the highlands of southwestern Bolivia at an altitude of 3650 m, Salar de Uyuni is also extremely flat, varying less than 1 m across its expanse. It is so flat that it is often used to calibrate laser and radar altimeters on satellites.
The salt plains were formed 42 000–30 000 years ago as a result of transformations between several prehistoric lakes. The crusty top layer, several metres thick in places, lies on a brine rich in lithium (containing 50–70% of the world’s reserves), potassium and magnesium.
The false-colour Proba-V image was acquired on 5 April 2017. On the western side of the Salar de Uyuni, some wavy patterns are visible, while blue shades on the northern and eastern edges indicate flooded areas. The small rectangular patches to the south of the salt flat indicate a large lithium mining area.
Launched on 7 May 2013, Proba-V is a miniaturised ESA satellite tasked with a full-scale mission: to map land cover and vegetation growth across the entire planet every two days.
Its main camera’s continent-spanning 2250 km swath width collects light in the blue, red, near-infrared and mid-infrared wavebands at 300 m resolution and down to 100 m resolution in its central field of view.
VITO Remote Sensing in Belgium processes and then distributes Proba-V data to users worldwide. An online image gallery highlights some of the mission’s most striking images so far, including views of storms, fires and deforestation.
The Sentinel-2A satellite takes us over part of northwest England in this image captured on 5 January 2017.
The dark area near the centre of the image is the Forest of Bowland, appearing mostly brown because this image was captured during the winter when there were no leaves on the trees. The area also has barren fells and peat moorland. During the Second World War, parts of the Bowland fells were used for military exercises, and unexploded bombs have been found in the area.
In the upper left we can see some of the intertidal mudflats of Morecambe Bay, with the city of Lancaster on the coast. The city of Preston is situated at lower left on the River Ribble, which flows into an estuary where it meets the Irish Sea.
The area north of the Ribble Estuary is the Fylde coastal plain. This somewhat square peninsula was created by the deposition of sediment by the rivers and streams over a long time. Parts were once dug for peat, but today towns and agriculture blanket the plain. The far-west side (not pictured) is mostly urban.
On the right side of the image are three aircraft contrails forming straight lines. Zooming in on one of these, we see that instead of a single white contrail line there are three colours. While this may look like coloured smoke released from the aircraft, it is an artefact created when the Sentinel-2 data were processed.
Captured by Sentinel-2’s multispectral instrument, the image has been corrected to show targets on the ground, so the position of the satellite in relation to the ground is taken into consideration when processing these spectral bands. The aircraft on the other hand is high above ground, so the position of the satellite in relation to the plane and contrail is different – but the image is still being processed to focus on ground targets. This results in a ‘split’ of the spectral bands as the satellite flies over and the angles change.
This image is also featured on the Earth from Space video programme.
ESA astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti on a planetary geology course last week with a field trip to the Italian Dolomites.
By combining clues from aerial or satellite photography with field observations, geologists can create a billion-year history of a planet’s formation. When rovers and humans return to the Moon a large part of their work will focus on reading the landscape and identifying areas to collect samples for return to Earth. Scientists want to understand the first few billion years of the history of our Solar System and unchanged rocks that have not been have not been continuously renewed by plate tectonics, as on Earth, will help their research.
The Pangaea course is helping to develop new techniques and approaches for mission designers to prepare scientists, astronauts and rovers to work together.
Aside from classroom lessons, the course sends its participants to areas on Earth that resemble other planets in some ways. This year they visited Ries Geopark in Nördlingen, Germany, to study impact craters, and Bletterbach Geopark, in the Italian Dolomites, (pictured) as a stand-in for Mars sedimentary landscapes. The focus in the Italian Alps was on rock recognition and Mars sedimentary geology – how surface processes can shape a planet.
Exercises for the astronauts included describing rocks, identifying minerals and sketching the landscape as a means to read its history in minute detail.
Looking for clues is like a billion year-old crime site investigation. In the Dolomites the puzzle has been worked on by many researchers for centuries, but on Mars the puzzle is only just beginning to be pieced together.
Follow the Pangaea course on Twitter via @ESA_CAVES and hashtag #Pangaea, or on the blog. Background information is available here.
ESA astronaut Paolo Nespoli and NASA astronaut Randy Bresnik at the control of the International Space Station's 16-m robotic arm to unberth SpaceX's Dragon supply craft. Paolo commented on this picture, "Randy and I just released a Dragon! It is now heading back to Earth with lots of science experiments aboard."
A bright fireball was seen over the Netherlands and Belgium on 21 September at 19:00 GMT.
In addition to many individual sightings, it was also recorded by an all-sky camera dedicated to such events. The camera is part of the Fireball Recovery and InterPlanetary Observation Network (https://www.fripon.org), and is hosted at ESA’s technical centre in Noordwijk, the Netherlands.
Other network cameras in Lille and Brussels also recorded the fireball, allowing the object’s trajectory to be reconstructed. It is most likely that any resulting fragments – meteorites – will have fallen into the North Sea.
Fireball sightings such as this can be reported to the International Meteor Organisation (http://www.imo.net) or to the American Meteor Society (http://www.amsmeteors.org). Reports for this particular fireball can be seen via https://www.amsmeteors.org/members/imo_view/event/2017/3301.
Access a video of this fireball.
The Copernicus Sentinel-5P satellite ready to be fuelled at Russia's Plesetsk launch site.
