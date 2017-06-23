Sentinel-3 gives us a nearly cloud-free view of France and the surrounding countries.
Much of the landscape is covered with agricultural features. In fact, farmers manage nearly half of Europe’s land area. While agriculture brings benefits for economy and food security, it puts the environment under pressure. Satellites can help to map and monitor land use, and the information they provide can be used to improve agricultural practices.
On the right side of the image we can see the snow-covered Alps, while the Pyrenees mountains are visible near the bottom.
To the west of the Alps a green area of mountains and plateaus is visible, called the Massif Central. The region has more than 400 volcanoes, considered by scientists to be extinct.
On the right side of the image, the light brown area flanked by dark areas is the Rhine River forming part of France’s border with Germany. The dark area to the east is the Black Forest, while the dark area to the west are the Vosges Mountains.
Just above the centre we can see Paris – the site of ESA’s headquarters as well as the Paris Air & Space Show taking place this week.
This image was captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-3A satellite’s Ocean and Land Colour Instrument on 7 April 2017. The instrument monitors ocean ecosystems, supports crop management and agriculture, and provides estimates of atmospheric aerosol and clouds – all of which bring significant benefits through more informed decision-making.
A forest fire in Portugal's Pedrógão Grande region, showing burnt scars, smoke plumes and hotspots (seen in red). This 100 m-resolution image was acquired on Tuesday 20 June 2017 by ESA’s Proba-V satellite.
A forest fire in Portugal’s Pedrógão Grande region, imaged by Sentinel-3’s Sea and Land Surface Temperature Radiometer on 18 June 2017, showing the extent of the burnt area.
This shot from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope shows a maelstrom of glowing gas and dark dust within one of the Milky Way’s satellite galaxies, the Large Magellanic Cloud.
The stormy scene shows a stellar nursery known as N159, measuring over 150 light-years across. It is known as a HII region, meaning it is rich in ionised hydrogen. Indeed, it contains many hot young stars that are emitting intense ultraviolet light, which causes nearby hydrogen gas to glow. Torrential stellar winds are also carving out ridges, arcs and filaments from the surrounding material.
At the heart of this cosmic cloud lies the Papillon Nebula, a butterfly-shaped region of nebulosity dominating the left of the scene. This compact nebula likely contains massive stars in the very early stages of formation. Its shape earned it the name (papillon being French for butterfly) and was first resolved by Hubble in 1999.
N159 is located over 160 000 light-years away. It resides just south of the Tarantula Nebula, another massive star-forming complex within the Large Magellanic Cloud.
This image was first released as a Hubble picture of the week on 5 September 2016.
The crew taking part in NEEMO 22, the 22nd NASA Extreme Environment Mission Operations mission, consists of astronauts, technicians and scientists who are now on board the Aquarius underwater habitat off the coast of Florida.
The habitat acts as a makeshift ‘space base’ for the aquanauts to make regular ‘waterwalks’ in full scuba gear and, by adjusting their buoyancy, they can simulate the gravity levels found on the Moon, Mars or asteroids.
NASA astronaut Kjell Lindgren will be commander for this mission that will focus on exploration spacewalks as well as tasks based on the International Space Station. He is joined by ESA astronaut Pedro Duque, planetary scientist Trevor Gradd and research scientist Dom D’Agostino, along with two support technicians.
France's Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, with ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet, at the ESA Pavilion, Paris Air and Space Show, on 23 June 2017.
Crowds gather to listen to ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet at the Paris Air and Space Show, on 23 June 2017.
French president Emmanuel Macron at ESA's space pavilion together with ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet, Jan Woerner, ESA Director General, and Jean-Yves Le Gall, President of CNES, Paris Air and Space Show, on 19 June 2017.
Claudie Haignere, ESA Astronaut & DG Special Advisor, at the Women in Aerospace Europe Round Table and Awards Ceremony at ESA Pavilion, during the Paris Air and Space Show, on 20 June 2017.
Since its foundation, Women in Aerospace Europe, organises events in the frame of international conferences, workshops and air shows offering a platform for networking, sharing experiences and views on the challenges of global changes in gender diversity, on expanding leadership and inspiring young women to take up studies in STEM subjects.
Round table: Our common future on Space and Security. Where are we today?
ESA Pavilion, at the 2017 Paris Air and Space Show, on 21 June 2017.
A new European commercial service is allowing researchers, educators, universities and companies to run their experiments on the International Space Station. Dubbed Ice Cubes, budding space researchers can build their experiment in blocks of 10 x 10 x 10 cm that slot into a dedicated rack on ESA’s space laboratory Columbus.
Similar to small ‘CubeSats’ that orbit Earth, Ice Cube experiments can be made from ‘commercial off the shelf’ products and be stacked together to allow for larger experiments if needed.
The Ice Cube unit in this image is installed on the experiment rack in a full-size mockup of the Columbus laboratory at ESA’s technical heart in the Netherlands.
Due to their high degree of modularity and use of off-the-shelf subsystems, Ice Cubes projects are ‘plug and play’ and can be readied for flight more rapidly compared to traditional space experiment schedules. The first Ice Cubes will be running next year.
The service is being offered by Space Applications Services in partnership with ESA, ensuring years of spaceflight know-how to help researchers, educators and companies develop and build safe and useful experiments – including a discount for educational users.
More information and how to get started is available on the Ice Cubes website, let the space science begin!
ESA has designed its first stand-alone CubeSat mission for deep space – aimed at targeting a little- known class of asteroid: small in size and rapidly spinning.
Studied in the Concurrent Design Facility, ESA’s highly networked facility for designing novel missions, the ‘Miniaturised – Asteroid Remote Geophysical Observer’, or M–ARGO, is a nano-spacecraft based on the CubeSat design employing standardised 10 cm cubic units within which electronic boards can be stacked and subsystems attached.
M–ARGO would be a 12-unit CubeSat – with bodily dimensions of 22 x 22 x 34 cm – that would hitch a ride on the launch of a larger space mission whose trajectory takes it close to beyond Earth orbit – such as large astronomy missions to a Sun–Earth Lagrange point.
The CubeSat would then use its own high-efficiency electric propulsion system to take it into deep space and rendezvous with an asteroid target.
“CubeSats were originally developed for educational purposes, but they have become a cheap and fast method of demonstrating space technologies,” comments Roger Walker, overseeing ESA’s Technology CubeSats.
“Having shown their worth in low-Earth orbit we have been studying their use further afield, starting with CubeSats for ESA’s proposed Asteroid Impact Mission and then the Moon.
“But these CubeSat studies assumed the availability of a nearby ‘mothership’ to be relied on for transportation and then communication home. M–ARGO by contrast would be completely stand-alone in nature.
“Our CDF study shows the concept is promising and would have a high potential of cutting the entry-level cost of deep-space exploration by about a factor of ten.”
The study confirmed a total of four separate asteroids the CubeSat could reach under its own power – and potentially up to 30 in total – as Roger explains: “They are all less than 50 m in diameter – half the length of a football field – and all rapidly spinning, modelled accordingly to have no remaining surface dust but instead to be monolithic in nature.
“So this would be a quite new type of planetary body to visit, thereby offering the potential for new scientific discoveries.”
M–ARGO would spend around six months surveying its target, using two miniaturised instruments: a multispectral imager and a laser altimeter.
Data would be returned using a specially designed transponder and high-gain antenna array, communicating with existing 15-35 m ESA-operated ‘Estrack’ ground stations, with the potential to be backed up by Italy’s larger 64-m diameter Sardinia Radio Telescope for a greater data return.
M–ARGO could be ready launch in mid-2021 at the earliest, assuming that some key technology development starts soon. Most of its key technologies are already available, and the study pinpointed other R&D needed to make it possible – including a CubeSat-sized solar array drive mechanism, electric propulsion and X-band communications, plus radiation hardness of components – to be performed within ESA technology programmes.
The study also considered an alternative mission concept for M–ARGO, as a space weather observatory placed at the Sun–Earth L5 Lagrange Point, hosting a radiation monitor and boom-based magnetometer instrument.
The next step will be to start the key technology developments and find a suitable flight opportunity. Then afterwards the main mission and system definition phase could commence.
While the M-ARGO concept is studied, ESA will be marking 30 June, Asteroid Day, and spreading the word on the tiny bodies that Earth shares space with, as both a scientific resource and a potential danger. For more information on Asteroid Day click here.
Week In Images
19-23 June 2017
Rate this
Views
Share
Thank you for rating!
You have already rated this page, you can only rate it once!
Your rating has been changed, thanks for rating!