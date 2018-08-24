ESA’s Earth Explorer Aeolus satellite lifted off on a Vega rocket from Europe’s Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, on 22 August at 21:20 GMT (23:20 CEST). Using revolutionary laser technology, Aeolus will measure winds around the globe and play a key role in our quest to better understand the workings of our atmosphere. Importantly, this novel mission will also improve weather forecasting.
ESA’s Aeolus satellite ready for liftoff on a Vega rocket from Europe’s Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana.
ESA’s Aeolus satellite was launched yesterday, soon to become the first-ever satellite to directly measure Earth’s winds from space.
During a gripping night at ESA’s operations centre in Germany, mission teams looked on nervously as Aeolus was thrust heavenwards atop a Vega rocket from Europe’s Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana.
This image, taken in the Main Control Room of the European Space Operations Centre (ESOC) in Darmstadt, captures the moment that mission teams took over control of the satellite from the launchsite in Kourou, about an hour after liftoff.
Carrying one of the most sensitive instruments ever put into orbit — Aladin, a Doppler wind lidar — Aeolus will provide vital information on wind speeds around the globe. This information is expected to vastly improve weather forecasting as wind plays a complex, pivotal role in global weather systems.
Ironically, liftoff was delayed by 24 hours, after high winds meant it was unsafe to launch the satellite as initially planned on 21 August. Because of unclear weather predictions, the launch service provider — Arianespace — was only able to give about 24 hours notice of the delay, highlighting the need for more accurate wind models.
The next stage for Aeolus is its Launch and Early Orbit Phase (LEOP), during which flight controllers, satellite engineers and experts in flight dynamics are working non-stop to gradually switch on the satellite’s various control systems and verify its health.
The second data release of ESA’s Gaia mission, made in April, has marked a turning point in the study of our Galactic home, the Milky Way. With an unprecedented catalogue of 3D positions and 2D motions of more than a billion stars, plus additional information on smaller subsets of stars and other celestial sources, Gaia has provided astronomers with an astonishing resource to explore the distribution and composition of the Galaxy and to investigate its past and future evolution.
The majority of stars in the Milky Way are located in the Galactic disc, which has a flattened shape characterised by a pattern of spiral arms similar to that observed in spiral galaxies beyond our own. However, it is particularly challenging to reconstruct the distribution of stars in the disc, and especially the design of the Milky Way’s arms, because of our position within the disc itself.
This is where Gaia’s measurements can make the difference.
This image shows a 3D map obtained by focusing on one particular type of object: OB stars, the hottest, brightest and most massive stars in our Galaxy. Because these stars have relatively short lives – up to a few tens of million years – they are mostly found close to their formation sites in the Galactic disc. As such, they can be used to trace the overall distribution of young stars, star formation sites, and the Galaxy’s spiral arms.
The map, based on 400 000 of this type of star within less than 10 000 light-years from the Sun, was created by Kevin Jardine, a software developer and amateur astronomer with an interest in mapping the Milky Way using a variety of astronomical data.
It is centred on the Sun and shows the Galactic disc as if we were looking at it face-on from a vantage point outside the Galaxy.
To deal with the massive number of stars in the Gaia catalogue, Kevin made use of so-called density isosurfaces, a technique that is routinely used in many practical applications, for example to visualise the tissue of organs of bones in CT scans of the human body. In this technique, the 3D distribution of individual points is represented in terms of one or more smooth surfaces that delimit regions with a different density of points.
Here, regions of the Galactic disc are shown with different colours depending on the density of ionising stars recorded by Gaia; these are the hottest among OB stars, shining with ultraviolet radiation that knocks electrons off hydrogen atoms to give them their ionized state.
The regions with the highest density of these stars are displayed in pink/purple shades, regions with intermediate density in violet/light blue, and low-density regions in dark blue. Additional information from other astronomical surveys was also used to map concentrations of interstellar dust, shown in green, while known clouds of ionised gas are depicted as red spheres.
The appearance of ‘spokes’ is a combination of dust clouds blocking the view to stars behind them and a stretching effect of the distribution of stars along the line of sight.
An interactive version of this map is also available as part of Gaia Sky, a real-time, 3D astronomy visualisation software that was developed in the framework of the Gaia mission at the Astronomisches Rechen-Institut, University of Heidelberg, Germany.
Further details including annotated version of the map: Mapping and visualising Gaia DR2
The Copernicus Sentinel-3A satellite took the temperature at the top of Hurricane Lane as it headed towards Hawaii’s Big Island on 22 August 2018. Lane weakened to a Category 3 storm on 23 August, just before it hit Hawaii. Still a powerful storm, it has brought torrential rain to the Big Island. The island is still reeling from months of devastating lava flows from the Kilauea volcano and is now coping with heavy rain and flooding. The brightness temperature of the clouds at the top of the storm, some 12–15 km above the ocean, range from about –80°C near the eye of the storm to about 15°C at the edges.
Hurricanes are one of the forces of nature that can be tracked only by satellites, providing up-to-date imagery so that authorities know when to take precautionary measures. Satellites deliver information on a storm’s extent, wind speed and path, and on key features such as cloud thickness, temperature, and water and ice content. Sentinel-3’s Sea and Land Surface Temperature Radiometer measures energy radiating from Earth’s surface in nine spectral bands.
If you cannot take the heat, stay out of planetary exploration.
Rollin’ Justin, the humanoid robot developed by the German Aerospace Center, DLR proved to be able to handle it just fine.
Last week ESA astronaut Alexander Gerst conducted the SUPVIS-Justin experiment, part of ESA’s METERON project that aims to demonstrate the technology needed to allow astronauts orbiting other planets to direct robots on the surface.
Using a basic tablet with a dedicated app, Alexander interacted with Justin by sending a series of commands from the International Space Station. Justin, located at the DLR site in Oberpfaffenhofen, Germany, performed maintenance and assembly tasks for two hours in his simulated Mars environment.
The demonstration honed in on Justin’s semi-autonomous ability to assess his situation and proceed from there. Alexander in turn had to supervise Justin based on the robot’s feedback. This feature was key in the second half of the experiment, which was designed to test how responsive the telerobotic systems are in unexpected situations. Tasked with retrieving an antenna from the lander and mounting it on a special payload unit, Justin encountered smoke coming from inside the unit. Alexander reacted by asking Justin to investigate further.
The problem turned out to be a malfunctioning computation unit, imaged here, which Alexander commanded Justin to remove and place in the lander.
Together, the duo successfully brought the situation under control, thanks to Justin’s situational awareness and the intuitive interface of the app.
Advancements in robotics and artificial intelligence means we can better use robots to fulfil tasks normally left to humans, especially in more dangerous situations like inhospitable planetary surfaces. With the help of robots, humans can more safely and efficiently build habitats and scout the surface of other planets in the future.
The experiment was first performed by ESA astronaut Paolo Nespoli during his mission in 2017, along with NASA astronauts Randy Bresnik and Jack Fischer. It quickly became a hit among the Space Station’s crew members. NASA astronaut Scott Tingle performed the second experiment last March. European researchers will work with the feedback from astronauts to improve the interface.
Watch a replay of the experiment here. Follow Alexander for more exciting science during his Horizons mission.
As for Rollin’ Justin, he will be back to run more METERON experiments in the future.
Shaker testing of a new, European-made articulated boom for satellites, taking place at ESA’s ESTEC technical centre in the Netherlands. This 6.1-m long boom would unfold in orbit to support large deployable antenna reflectors, radiometers, or other heavy instruments extended from the main body of a satellite.
HPS GmbH in Germany led its development for ESA, supported through the Agency’s Technology Research Programme.
“This boom demonstrator model is the latest output of ESA’s larger effort to develop ultra-stable deployable structures for space applications, enhancing European competencies and non-dependence,” explains ESA structural engineer Alexander Ihle.
“Right now, to serve missions employing large deployable antenna reflectors and booms such as ESA’s Alphasat and Biomass, we need to procure technology from outside Europe. Instead, we aim to foster a native European capability as an enabler of future missions.”
Stephan Endler of HPS GmbH adds: “Benchmarked against comparable designs available outside Europe, this boom combines a lower mass with higher stiffness and improved thermoelastic stability, so we are outperforming our competitors.”
Woven from carbon fiber composite into a rigid tube and incorporating dedicated motorised hinges developed by HPS’ subcontractor RUAG Space Germany, the boom design is scalable in nature, potentially extendible up to 12 m in length.
As a key design requirement, it must maintain its shape from base to tip down to sub-millimetre scale, unaffected by the wide range of temperatures encountered in orbital space.
Testing of the boom began in the DLR German Aerospace Center’s facility in Bremen, with an initial partial deployment subsequently repeated in vacuum conditions – progressing to the vibration and shock testing as seen above, using ESTEC’s vibration test facility.
The boom has gone on to Portugal for full-scale deployment, stiffness and thermal stability testing at HPS’ partner company INEGI, also responsible for the project's deployment ground support equipment.
As a next step the plan is to test the boom in conjunction with a full-scale large deployable antenna reflector to bring the technology closer to the point where it could be adopted by a future space mission.
ESA astronaut Alexander Gerst captured this image of the Kuril Island chain in the Pacific Ocean from the International Space Station and shared it on social media saying: "Sunken world of fire and ice. The volcanoes of the Kuril Island chain are an eerie reminder that our planet is far from being static."
Follow Alexander and the Horizons mission on social media on his website and on his blog.
This beautiful dune field lies inside a crater near the south polar region of Mars.
The image was taken by the ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter’s Colour and Stereo Surface Imaging System, CaSSIS, on 18 May 2018, at the beginning of martian southern spring, when a thin layer of seasonal carbon dioxide ice was still covering the surface. Over the winter, the ice grains in this thin layer appear to grow enough that the ice becomes almost transparent, letting light through and heating up the surface from the bottom of the ice. As the ice begins to sublimate from the bottom up, pressure builds up, and it is released through instabilities and cracks in the ice layer, in what scientists think are geyser-like processes of carbon dioxide gas that push out martian sand. The black streaks seen all across this image are examples of the darker sand being propelled out through the ice cracks and down the slip face of the dunes.
The ExoMars programme is a joint endeavour between ESA and Roscosmos.
More about ExoMars.
The Hubble Deep Field from 1995 allowed astronomers a first glimpse into the early Universe. This first picture was followed later by an even deeper observation, the Hubble Ultra Deep Field in 2004. Both images were observed in visible light, the same form of light human eyes can see. But astronomers are also interested in the many forms of invisible light out in the Universe. Therefore, the Ultra Deep Field was later observed in the infrared and the ultraviolet as well, allowing scientists to learn even more about the Universe and to look back even further into its history.
It is less known that the famous deep field observations were not the only images the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope took of the distant Universe. Hubble is also an essential part of the GOODS (The Great Observatories Origins Deep Survey) programme, which unites extremely deep observations from several space telescopes: NASA’s Spitzer and Chandra; ESA's Herschel and XMM-Newton; and Hubble.
Together these observatories observe two patches of the sky, the GOODS North and the GOODS South fields, with the aim of studying it in as many different wavelengths as possible. The new image here shows part of the GOODS North Field; it includes new Hubble data at ultraviolet wavelengths in addition to the existing data. Because Earth’s atmosphere filters out most ultraviolet light, these observations can only be accomplished from space.
The observation programme, called the Hubble Deep UV (HDUV) Legacy Survey, harnessed the ultraviolet vision of Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3. This study extends and builds on the previous Hubble multi-wavelength data in the CANDELS-Deep (Cosmic Assembly Near-infrared Deep Extragalactic Legacy Survey) fields within the central part of the GOODS (The Great Observatories Origins Deep Survey) fields. This mosaic is 14 times the area of theHubble Ultraviolet Ultra Deep Field released in 2014.
