ESA astronaut Tim Peake during the Kid’s Weightless Dreams campaign organised by Novespace and Rêves de Gosse, giving children with disabilities the opportunity to experience weightlessness and lunar gravity on a parabolic flight.
Eight children from five ESA member states – UK, France, Germany, Belgium, and Italy –boarded the Zero-G Airbus A310 in Bordeaux on 24 August 2017.
In addition to experiencing weightlessness, the children were also involved in science demonstrations. These included lighting a candle, mixing liquids of different densities, playing ping-pong with bubbles of water and working a fidget spinner to demonstrate the effects of microgravity.
The Copernicus Sentinel-3A satellite saw the temperature at the top of Hurricane Harvey on 25 August 2017 at 04:06 GMT as the storm approached the US state of Texas.
The brightness temperature of the clouds at the top of the storm, some 12–15 km above the ocean, range from about –80°C near the eye of the storm to about 20°C at the edges.
Hurricanes are one of the forces of nature that can be tracked only by satellites, providing up-to-date imagery so that authorities know when to take precautionary measures. Satellites deliver information on a storm’s extent, wind speed and path, and on key features such as cloud thickness, temperature, and water and ice content.
Sentinel-3’s Sea and Land Surface Temperature Radiometer measures energy radiating from Earth’s surface in nine spectral bands and two viewing angles.
This crew of six is midway through a simulated expedition on the Moon, based at the new Habitat Lunares base in Poland.
The only facility of its kind in Europe, this privately run habitat is a simulated lunar base set up in a former military airport in Pila in northwest Poland.
The crew stays on the base for two weeks at a time, physically cut off from the external world. Lunares has no windows, is run on lunar time and its occupants can leave only by venturing into an adjoining hanger, which is filled with Moon-like basalt rocks for simulated Moonwalks.
This #LunarExpedition1 is the second of four expeditions this year, lasting 15–29 August. The mission is controlled from ESA’s technical centre in Noordwijk, the Netherlands, focusing on exploring changes to the crew’s biological clocks during their stay. It performs scheduling, communicates with the base and oversees lighting inside the habitat.
“The analogue astronauts are completely cut off from external light sources. Instead, we control the base’s automated lighting systems,” explains Agata Kolodziejczyk, research fellow in ESA’s Advanced Concepts Team, who led the establishment of the habitat as part of her research into ‘time architecture’ for future off-planet bases.
“I regard Lunares as an extremely valuable new chronobiological laboratory for Europe, with full bioethical committee agreements in place, provided by the Medical University in Poznań. We’ll be checking how the participants’ subjective time perception alters with the changes we induce.
“The habitat contains an LED light system providing a shifting combination of colours throughout the day, to mimic changes in sunlight. We’re extending the length of this artificial ‘day’ to put their circadian rhythms out of alignment and induce jet lag.
“But we’re also testing new prototypes of ‘physiological lights’ that emit in the ultraviolet – which penetrates through the retina to the brain’s pineal gland – to see if this is sufficient to reset their body clocks.”
A survey of US Space Shuttle crews found that half depended on medication to go to sleep in orbit, while other space-dwellers have reported disrupted body clocks, a condition that has been linked to various health problems. Redesigned lighting systems that fit better with human physiology should result in happier, healthier astronauts – lighting aboard the International Space Station has recently been updated for this very reason.
In parallel, more than 20 other experiments are also under way. ESA and the International Lunar Exploration Working Group supplied the ExoGeoLab lander plus a telescope for use during simulated Moonwalks.
Polish ESA Young Graduate Trainee Mateusz Kraiński has also built a rover and simulator system in his free time. This Netherlands-based rover is being controlled remotely by the crew from Poland.
Seen top row left to right: vice-commander Mariusz Słonina, communication officer Dorota Budzyń; astrobiologist Joanna Kuźma. Bottom row left to right: medical officer Matt Harasymczuk; biomedical engineer Grzegorz Ambroszkiewicz, commander Piotrek Konorski.
ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer joined Chinese colleagues in Yantai, China to take part in their sea survival training, on 19 August 2017.
Returning from space in a Chinese capsule astronauts need to be prepared for any eventuality – including landing in the ocean or sea. Sea survival training is a staple of all astronaut training but this is the first time non-Chinese astronauts have taken part in this training.
ESA astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti in a Chinese pressure suit during training with Chinese colleagues to practise sea survival off China’s coastal city of Yantai, on 14 August 2017.
Returning from space in a Chinese capsule, astronauts need to be prepared for any eventuality – including landing in the sea. Water survival is a staple of all astronaut training but this is the first time non-Chinese astronauts have taken part.
While observers in North America will enjoy views of a total solar eclipse later today as the Moon slips between Earth and the Sun, it’s business as usual for our Proba-2 and SOHO satellites.
Proba-2 is expected to capture a series of partial eclipses, while SOHO will provide context images of the Sun and its extended atmosphere, or corona. The corona can only be seen from Earth with the naked eye during an eclipse when the Moon blocks out the bright light from the Sun, but SOHO can observe it all the time using special filters and ‘occulting masks’.
An example can be seen here, which is a composite of two SOHO images and a Proba-2 image taken earlier this morning, and composed using JHelioviewer. The central image shows an extreme-ultraviolet image of the solar disc taken by Proba-2 at 05:39 GMT, while the corona and extended atmospheric features are seen by SOHO in the red image from 2–6 solar radii, and beyond in blue (SOHO can see up to about 32 solar radii) at 00:48 and 00:54 GMT, respectively. The black circular region corresponds to an occulting mask to cut out direct sunlight that would otherwise obscure the details close to the Sun – similar to the effect of the Moon in a total solar eclipse.
Near-realtime images of the Sun from SOHO are always available here, and in the days leading up to today’s total eclipse these frequent images give scientists an idea of how the corona will look during their observations. This enables them to plan specific observations of any special regions of interest, and in the context of the state of the Sun’s activity.
A team of dedicated astronomers from ESA will be studying the eclipse from the path of totality in the USA, hoping for clear skies to capture this celestial spectacular.
In addition, astronauts aboard the International Space Station, including ESA’s Paolo Nespoli, should also be able to see some aspects of the eclipse, such as a partial eclipse and the shadow of the Moon on the surface of our planet.
Follow ESA’s ground-based activities via http://cesar.esa.int and join the conversation on Twitter with #eclipse2017 and #solareclipse. We’ll keep you posted on our activities – from ground and space – via @esascience.
Remember: never look directly at the Sun, even when partially eclipsed, without proper eye protection such as special solar eclipse glasses, or you risk permanent eye damage.
As the US enjoyed a total solar eclipse on 21 August 2017, ESA’s Sun-watching Proba-2 satellite captured partial eclipses from its viewpoint, 800 km above Earth. Proba-2 orbits Earth about 14.5 times per day, and thanks to the constant change in viewing angle, it can dip in and out of the Moon’s shadow several times during a solar eclipse.
This still image shows one of the first images available from today's eclipse, taken at 17:08 GMT.
The image was taken by the SWAP imager, and shows the solar disc in extreme-ultraviolet light to capture its turbulent surface and swirling corona corresponding to temperatures of about a million degrees.
The total solar eclipse seen from Casper, Wyoming (US), by a team of ESA astronomers.
The image shows the moment of totality, when the Moon passed directly in front of the Sun, blocking its light and revealing the details of the Sun’s atmosphere, its corona.
ESA astronaut Paolo Nespoli took this picture during the total solar eclipse of the Sun over the US on 21 August 2017.
From their unique vantage point 400 km above Earth’s surface, astronauts aboard the International Space Station saw the Moon’s fuzzy shadow on the surface of our planet during the eclipse. The space station crossed the path of the eclipse three times on its 90 minute-long orbits around the Earth.
Follow Paolo Nespoli during his six-month Vita mission at paolonespoli.esa.int
Cassini gazes across the icy rings of Saturn toward the icy moon Tethys, whose night side is illuminated by Saturnshine, or sunlight reflected by the planet.
Tethys was brightened by a factor of two in this image to increase its visibility. A sliver of the moon's sunlit northern hemisphere is seen at top. A bright wedge of Saturn's sunlit side is seen at lower left. The image was taken in visible light with the Cassini spacecraft wide-angle camera on 13 May 2017.
The view was acquired at a distance of approximately 1.2 million kilometres from Saturn. Image scale is 70 kilometres per pixel on Saturn. The distance to Tethys was about 1.5 million kilometres. The image scale on Tethys is about 90 kilometres per pixel.
The Cassini Solstice Mission is a joint United States and European endeavor. The Jet Propulsion Laboratory, a division of the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena, manages the mission for NASA's Science Mission Directorate, Washington, D.C. The Cassini orbiter was designed, developed and assembled at JPL. The imaging team consists of scientists from the US, England, France, and Germany. The imaging operations center and team lead (Dr. C. Porco) are based at the Space Science Institute in Boulder, Colo.
For some, the Sun disappeared behind the Moon in yesterday’s eclipse for a few minutes, but the 13 people living in Antarctica’s Concordia research station had to cope without sunlight for much longer. This sunset picture is beautiful on its own, but imagine if you hadn’t seen the Sun in over four months.
This is exactly what the team living and working in the remote Concordia base experienced on a plateau 3200 m above sea level, at the very southern tip of Earth. The Sun does not rise above the horizon in the winter (May to August). The crew live without sunlight and temperatures can drop below –80°C.
The extremes and isolation from the rest of the world in Concordia are not unlike how it will be to live on another planet. ESA sends a research doctor to the Franco–Italian base every year to study how the human body and psyche copes.
A tradition for each crewmember spending almost a year at the station is to make a wooden sign pointing to their home town. One year, the crew made wooden three camels which can be seen to the right. Despite being outside in the cold the signs do not rot – no bacteria or fungi can survive in the harsh conditions.
Concordia’s nearest neighbour is 600 km away – the Russian Vostok station – and between them is a barren white desert of snow and ice.
Read more about the crew and their experience on the Chronicles of Concordia blog.
On 21 October 1974, the new European Space Operations Centre, or ESOC, for the first time invited the public inside to see first-hand what was happening at Darmstadt’s mission control centre.
At the time, the centre was part of the European Space Research Organisation, which would, in 1975, be combined with the European Launcher Development Organisation to form ESA.
The official report in the Bulletin magazine for November 1974 noted:
“The interest shown greatly exceeded expectations, as evidenced by the fact that more than 10 000 visitors were catered for between 10.00 and 17.00 hours. With competent staff members acting as guides, tours were arranged through the Operation Control Centre, including the Real-Time and Conversion areas, the Computer Building, and a 210 m2 hall housing life-size models of some of the ESRO satellites and a photo exhibition.”
Writing in How to Survive in Space some 20 years later, author Madeleine Schäfer, who worked at the centre until the 1990s, gave the background to what happened:
“… over 10 000 visitors from Darmstadt and surroundings descended upon ESOC like a cloud of locusts, avidly devouring everything in their path and leaving a trail of waste and destruction in their wake.
“Distracted secretaries arriving the following Monday found cupboards, which had been inadvertently left ajar, deplete of everything bearing the ESOC insignia; programmers, who had been foolish enough to leave their programs to run overnight, dejectedly collected the remnants together (the visitors – not satisfied with the standard PR material – had selected punch cards at random as souvenirs).
“Despite competitions, a space quiz, a balloon contest, special playrooms for the children and cinema shows, the Darmstädter visitors still found ample opportunity to display a healthy curiosity in all facets of space technology – by pressing all available knobs and buttons and effectively halting the mainframe computer and all on-going operations.”
“All in all, the first Open Day was pronounced by all participants to be a wonderful success.”
The next open day at ESOC, “Long Night of the Stars”, is set for 8 September 2017, to celebrate the centre's 50th anniversary.
