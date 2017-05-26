A vertical view of the dormant Vesuvius volcano in Italy. Taken by ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet from on board the International Space Station.
Thomas' Proxima mission is the ninth long-duration mission for an ESA astronaut. It is named after the closest star to the Sun, continuing a tradition of naming missions with French astronauts after stars and constellations.
During Proxima, Thomas will have performed around 50 scientific experiments for ESA and France’s space agency CNES, as well as take part in many research activities for the other Station partners. The mission is part of ESA’s vision to use Earth-orbiting spacecraft as a place to live and work for the benefit of European society while using the experience to prepare for future voyages of exploration further into the Solar System.
Wildfires break out in the boreal forests of eastern Russia most summers, but last year was particularly bad.
This image from the Copernicus Sentinel-2A satellite was taken on 28 September, and shows blazes that had plagued Russia’s Irkutsk Oblast since July. It is thought that drier conditions associated with warmer weather – with June 2016 being the hottest on record – contributed to the unusually large number of fires.
A state of emergency was imposed on this area during the wildfires.
Click on the box in the lower-right corner to view this image at its full 10 m resolution directly in your browser.
Zooming in, we can see the fires appearing like small orange threads on the left and bottom of the image. Smoke billows from each fire and spreads across the landscape, becoming trapped in the valleys.
Another visible feature is the Lena River snaking northeast.
Boreal forests can be seen across the landscape. The boreal forest ecosystem, exclusive to the northern hemisphere, spans Russia, northern Europe, Canada and Alaska, comprising interrelated habitats made up of forests, lakes, wetlands, rivers and tundra. These forests, including their soil, store a third more carbon stocks per hectare as tropical forests, making them one of the most significant carbon stores in the world.
While optical satellites like Sentinel-2 or Sentinel-3 can systematically monitor forests for change, such as from logging or other human activities, spaceborne radars can accurately measure forest biomass and how it varies.
The dedicated Biomass satellite is currently being built, and is set to provide an easier and more accurate way to monitor this precious resource regularly to further our knowledge of the role played by forests in the carbon cycle.
This image is featured on the Earth from Space video programme.
An abstract sketch by Aoife van Linden Tol, the recipient of the first ESA–Ars Electronica residency, created in May 2017 during her second stay at ESA’s technical heart in the Netherlands.
The sketch, made with charcoal powder and pigments, is inspired by multicolour images of the Sun like those collected with the ESA/NASA SOHO observatory.
As an artist working primarily with explosive media, Aoife often makes preparatory sketches and designs by throwing charcoal powder and pigments on to paper.
During the residency, she has been researching for her Star Storm project, an explosive performance inspired by stars, including the Sun. The performance will be premiered in September during the Ars Electronica Festival in Linz, Austria.
This sketch, Lost in the Photosphere, is a preliminary idea for one of the various segments in her immersive performance. The aim of this segment is to let the audience experience the turbulent processes that happen inside the Sun as if they were standing in the photosphere.
To develop the overall story arc of the performance as well as fine-tuning the details of the explosions it will include, the artist organised a series of brainstorming sessions with ESA space scientists. During these conversations, she presented individual aspects of the performance and invited the scientists to discuss the relevant physical processes and how to best represent them using a variety of explosive media.
In the spirit of a two-way exchange during this residency, the artist also offered scientists and other ESA employees a peek into her creative practice and allow them to explore their own creative thinking processes related to science by organising a workshop and a participatory live-art event. During these events, participants experimented with various media and techniques to create artworks.
This art–science residency is organised by Ars Electronica in partnership with ESA. An international jury that included ESA, Ars Electronica and Futurelab, and the European Digital Art and Science Network selected Aoife’s proposal from the 139 submitted projects in 2016.
More about Aoife’s residency on the art&science@ESA blog.
The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope still has a few tricks up its sleeve in its task of exploring the Universe. For one, it is able to image two adjacent parts of the sky simultaneously. It does this using two different cameras — one camera can be trained on the target object itself, and the other on a nearby patch of sky so that new and potentially interesting regions of the cosmos can be observed at the same time (these latter observations are known as parallel fields).
This image shows part of a bubble-like cloud of gas — a nebula named Sh2-308 — surrounding a massive and violent star named EZ Canis Majoris. It uses observations from Hubble’s Advanced Camera for Surveys, and is the parallel field associated with another view of the nebula produced by Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3.
EZ Canis Majoris is something known as a Wolf-Rayet star, and is one of the brightest known stars of its kind. Its outer shell of hydrogen gas has been used up, revealing inner layers of heavier elements that burn at ferocious temperatures. The intense radiation pouring out from EZ Canis Majoris forms thick stellar winds that whip up nearby material, sculpting and blowing it outwards.
These processes have moulded the surrounding gas into a vast bubble. A bubble nebula produced by a Wolf-Rayet star is made of ionised hydrogen (HII), which is often found in interstellar space. In this case, it is the outer hydrogen layers of EZ Canis Majoris — the bubble — that are being inflated by the deluge of radiation — the air — coming from the central star. The fringes of these bubbles are nebulous and wispy, as can be seen in this image.
ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet at work on the International Space Station during maintenance of the Biolab. Biolab is an experiment facility located in the European Columbus laboratory that supports biological experiments on micro-organisms, cells, tissue cultures, small plants and small invertebrates. Performing life science experiments in space identifies the role that weightlessness plays at all levels of an organism, from the effects on a single cell up to a complex organism including humans.
Last weekend ESA’s CAVES underground astronaut training course sent ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano into the deep unknown to explore the caverns of Sicily. Temperatures can rise to 37°C, making the exploration in darkness even more difficult.
The team tested a new type of drone that is built to withstand collisions, allowing it to fly in and chart confined spaces. Equipped with infrared and optical cameras, the drone was launched into a 100 m-high vertical tunnel, the entrance of which can be seen here.
Two operators – one for the cameras and one for the drone itself – searched 60 m tunnel for hot spots and mapping never-seen-before areas. The thermal camera allowed the operators to pinpoint areas where temperatures are estimated to be higher than 40°C – circular conduits that are now earmarked for future exploration.
Inside the abyss, hot and cold air currents mix and form condensation so high it resembles continuous rain in the shaft. Despite these difficult conditions, the drone performed flawlessly over its nine flights.
An extension of ESA’s Cooperative Adventure for Valuing and Exercising human behaviour and performance Skills course, this CAVES-X1 expedition had Luca join the scientific expedition organised by La Venta Association and the Commissione Grotte Eugenio Boegan in the La Cucchiara caves near Sciacca, Sicily.
ESA’s strategy sees humans and robots working together to explore and build settlements on planetary bodies, as well as improving our understanding of our origins, and the origins of life in our Solar System. CAVES offers ways to test equipment, techniques and working methods for these future missions.
A strong but lightweight mirror for space, made from silicon carbide ceramic, is being subjected to the temperature levels and vacuum encountered in orbit.
The 95 cm-diameter mirror consists of three separate petals fused together ahead of grinding and polishing.
The aim of the test, led for ESA by AMOS in Belgium, was to check if the combination of joints would induce optical distortion when the mirror’s temperature was brought close to –150°C.
A compound of silicon and carbon, SiC was first synthesised in 1893 in an attempt to make artificial diamonds. The result was not so far off: today, SiC is one of the hardest-known materials, used to make cutting tools, high-performance brakes and even bulletproof vests. Crystalline in nature, it is also used for jewellery.
Small amounts of SiC have been unearthed inside meteorites – it is relatively common in deep space. Its strong, lightweight nature made it a natural for human-made space projects too.
ESA produced the largest SiC mirror ever to fly in space for the Herschel telescope, launched in 2009. At 3.5 m in diameter, this reflector had twice the observing area of the Hubble Space Telescope while having one third of its mass.
Once mastered by ESA, SiC technology has since been used to manufacture a wide variety of space mirrors and optical supports, for missions such as Gaia, Sentinel-2 and the James Webb Space Telescope.
Performed through ESA’s General Support Technology Programme, which develops promising technologies for space, the results of the test proved to be perfectly acceptable for optical telescopes. To find out more about ESA research and development projects, check our new Shaping the Future website.
Exosat dedicated control room in Darmstadt 1983
Thirty-four years ago, on 26 May 1983, ESA’s Exosat satellite was launched by a Thor-Delta rocket from Vandenburg Airforce Base, California, USA, and was taken over by mission controllers at ESOC, the European Space Operations Centre, Darmstadt, Germany.
Designed to observe and detect high-energy sources, Exosat was the first ESA mission to study the Universe at X-ray wavelengths, and one of the first uncrewed satellites to feature an on-board computer.
By placing the satellite in an elliptical orbit, mission teams were able to operate the instruments for 76 hours of each revolution.
In its three-year life, the mission observed a wide variety of objects, including active galactic nuclei, X-ray binary systems, supernova remnants and clusters of galaxies.
The results that Exosat obtained were very useful to scientists, and led to several new discoveries. The most important of these was probably the discovery of quasi-periodic oscillations in low-mass X-ray binary stars and X-ray pulsars, a phenomenon unknown before Exosat. All the data that Exosat retrieved are still available for study, and are still leading to new discoveries.
In 2017, ESOC is celebrating its 50th anniversary.
