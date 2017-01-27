An area over the western end of the US state of Texas is pictured in this image from the Sentinel-2A satellite from 13 March 2016.
Sentinel-2 is the ‘colour vision’ satellite mission for Europe’s Copernicus environment monitoring programme – the name spawning from its high-resolution multispectral instrument.
The scene pictured here, however, is rather devoid of colour owing to the landscape’s sparse vegetation cover. Some colour does appear along the rivers and streams where plants thrive more easily. In the upper left, large circles of agriculture from central-pivot irrigation systems appear green.
In the central-left portion of the image, one area appears orange where the land may have a different mineral content.
On the upper-right side of the image, we can see a cluster of hills of the Sierra Madera crater, formed less than 100 million years ago when a meteorite hit Earth.
In the lower-right corner, we can see a network of oil wells connected via a spiderweb-like structure of supply roads. Underground oil reservoirs usually stretch across large areas, and multiple wells are positioned over the reservoirs to best exploit the natural resource. Texas is the top crude oil-producing state in the US, accounting for about a third of the country’s output.
This image is also featured on the Earth from Space video programme.
Soyuz VS16 was transferred from the preparation building MIK to the Soyuz launch zone of the Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana, on 24 January 2017.
The vehicle was rolled out horizontally on its erector from the MIK to the launch zone and then raised into the vertical position.
Soyuz VS16 will lift off in the early hours of 28 January (CET). The rocket will carry Hispasat 36W-1 satellite which will be the first satellite to use the SmallGEO platform.
SmallGEO is a multipurpose satellite platform capable of accommodating a wide range of commercial telecommunications payloads and missions, from TV broadcasting to multimedia applications, Internet access and mobile or fixed services in a wide range of frequency bands.
Its new, modular and flexible design boosts European industry’s ability to play a significant role in commercial satcoms by easing entry into the lower-mass telecom satellite market. It was developed by Germany's OHB System AG under ESA's ARTES Advanced Research in Telecommunications Systems programme.
Hispasat's Hispasat 36W-1 will be the first satellite to use the SmallGEO platform, marking the first partnership between ESA and a Spanish operator.
H36W-1 will provide Europe, the Canary Islands and South America with faster multimedia services through its Redsat payload, which offers better signal quality and flexible land coverage. Redsat enables H36W-1 to provide advanced connectivity services based on the latest communication standards.
Sentinel-2B satellite at Europe's spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, on 23 January 2017.
Liftoff is set for on 7 March at 01:49 GMT (02:49 CET; 22:49 local time on 6 March).
Offering ‘colour vision’ for Europe’s environmental monitoring Copernicus programme, Sentinel-2 combines high-resolution and novel multispectral capabilities to monitor Earth’s changing lands in unprecedented detail and accuracy.
Sentinel-2 is designed as a two-satellite constellation: Sentinel-2A and -2B. Sentinel-2A was launched on 23 June 2015 and has been providing routine imagery for the EU Copernicus Land Monitoring Service, among others. Once Sentinel-2B is launched and operational, the constellation will offer a global revisit every five days.
Information from this mission is helping to improve agricultural practices, monitor the world’s forest, detect pollution in lakes and coastal waters, and contribute to disaster mapping, to name a few.
The satellite was built by an industrial consortium led by prime contractor Airbus Defence and Space in Friedrichshafen, Germany.
On 24 January, teachers and students from Ireland, Romania and Portugal were connected by video to ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet on the International Space Station.
Every year, ESA organises a call with a Space Station astronaut for primary and secondary school teachers, students, scientists and engineers as part of its educational programme.
This year, events were organised in Limerick, Ireland, Timişoara, Romania and Lisbon, Portugal. This picture is from Limerick.
The European Space Education Resource Office design classroom resources – tailored to national school curricula and language – to make technical and scientific subject matter more appealing and effective for teachers and students.
Watch a replay of the event here.
More about ESA’s educational activities here: http://www.esa.int/Education
A near-perpetually sunlit peak close to the Moon’s south pole has been selected by ESA’s artist-in-residence as the site of a building like no other.
Artist Jorge Mañes Rubio, part of ESA’s future-oriented Advanced Concepts Team (ACT), has designed a place of contemplation to serve a future lunar settlement. It would be built on the sunlit rim of Shackleton Crater, which is bathed much of the time in sunlight while overlooking a 4.2 km-deep interior mired in perpetual shadow.
The lunar poles have previously been identified as promising locations for future settlement because craters kept shaded by the lowness of the Sun in the local sky are thought to serve as ‘cold traps’ to preserve water ice, potentially a vital source of water, air or rocket fuel.
The first building has yet to be erected on the Moon, and most designs for lunar buildings have been strictly functional in purpose: places to live, work or perform research.
“I’ve been having all sorts of discussions with my ACT colleagues, including speculating on the likely needs of future lunar settlers,” explains Jorge. “What kind of social interactions will they share, what cultural activities and rituals will they have, and what sort of art and artefacts will they be producing?
“Humans have been creating art for at least 30 000 years, so I have no doubt this will continue in space and on the Moon.”
“These discussions have been very valuable and stimulating, since they lead us to consider aspects of human exploration that aren’t usually considered by scientists and engineers,” adds Leopold Summerer, heading the ACT. “To benefit fully from Jorge’s creativity, it was important to give him full artistic freedom on what and how he would do.”
What Jorge terms his ‘Moon Temple’ is intended as a symbol of unity for humankind, reflecting the pull that our natural satellite has always had on the human imagination.
“Lunar settlement represents a perfect chance for a fresh start, a place where there are no social conventions, no nations and no religion, somewhere where these concepts will need to be rethought from scratch.
“Humans have brought flags to the Moon, but they’ve been bleached white by sunlight since then – almost as if the Moon is protecting itself from such terrestrial concepts.
So this Temple is intended as a mythic and universal structure that can hopefully bring people together in this new environment in novel ways.”
At the same time, the 50 m-high domed structure is also something that could one day be built. Jorge talked to ESA materials specialists studying 3D printing of lunar soil.
“The result might resemble ‘abode’ architecture, an ancient method of building that is still made use to this day,” adds Jorge.
“This was a big source of inspiration for me, along with 18th century utopian architects such as Étienne-Louis de Boullée and Claude Nicolas Ledoux, who designed massive structures too large to be feasibly built on Earth – but practical in the Moon’s one-sixth gravity.”
Similarly, the Temple’s free-standing dome would eventually collapse under its own weight on Earth, but could endure on the Moon.
Jorge put similar thought into the site of his building: he selected Shackleton over nearby Malapert Crater because Earth is perpetually visible from Malapert, while from Shackleton it will only be seen for two weeks at a time, inspiring more independent thinking.
One opening in the dome will look Earthwards, while another at the top will peer out into deep space. As a next step, Jorge aims to create small sculptures and artefacts out of simulated lunar materials, inspired by the simulated lunar environment at ESA’s European Astronaut Centre near Cologne, Germany.
In Australia, you can see a lot of red soil, which is red for the same reason that Mars appears red: iron oxide.
This image was taken by Dylan O’Donnell, a keen amateur photographer from Byron Bay, and highlights ESA’s deep-space tracking dish at New Norcia, in Western Australia, about 120 km from Perth.
Dylan recently examined a sample of western Australian soil up close, and wrote: “The grains are covered with fine red dust, and small black rocks. I dragged a strong magnet through the sample, which separates out the black – it’s iron! The red dust of course is the oxidised iron, which flakes away from the original metal literally covering the Earth in rust – exactly like Mars. Coastal sand has iron in it too, and you can separate it with a magnet – but this red sand from Australia’s interior has a much higher ratio.”
New Norcia station routinely communicates with spacecraft orbiting Earth, watching our Sun or scanning the Universe. Its 35 m-diameter ‘big iron’ dish can also link to missions exploring comets or studying planets like Mars or Venus.
Last year, it won the honour of making ESA’s most distant catch ever, receiving radio signals from the international Cassini orbiter at Saturn, transmitted across 1.44 billion km of space. It will continue listening to Cassini this year as the orbiter makes its ‘Grand Finale’ tour of the ringed planet.
Today, 26 January, is also Australia’s national day. Best wishes to everyone Down Under!
More information
Both sides of the Danube showing Buda and Pest in one picture… Budapest!
Follow Thomas and his six-month Proxima mission via thomaspesquet.esa.int
The lesser-known constellation of Canes Venatici (The Hunting Dogs), is home to a variety of deep-sky objects — including this beautiful galaxy, known as NGC 4861. Astronomers are still debating on how to classify it: While its physical properties — such as mass, size and rotational velocity — indicate it to be a spiral galaxy, its appearance looks more like a comet with its dense, luminous “head” and dimmer “tail” trailing behind. Features more fitting with a dwarf irregular galaxy.
Although small and messy, galaxies like NGC 4861 provide astronomers with interesting opportunities for study. Small galaxies have lower gravitational potentials, which simply means that it takes less energy to move stuff about inside them than it does in other galaxies. As a result, moving in, around, and through such a tiny galaxy is quite easy to do, making them far more likely to be suffused with streams and outflows of speedy charged particles known as galactic winds, which can flood such galaxies with little effort.
These galactic winds can be powered by the ongoing process of star formation, which involves huge amounts of energy. New stars are springing into life within the bright, colourful ‘head’ of NGC 4861 and ejecting streams of high-speed particles as they do so, which flood outwards to join the wider galactic wind. While NGC 4861 would be a perfect candidate to study such winds, recent studies did not find any galactic winds in it.
Matthias Maurer at the European Astronaut Centre, in Cologne, Germany.
Media are invited to ESA’s operations centre in Darmstadt, Germany, for a press conference on 2 February at 10:00 CET (09:00 GMT) with the Agency’s latest recruit to its astronaut corps, Matthias Maurer.
Matthias has a background in materials science engineering and was among the 10 finalists for ESA’s astronaut selection in 2009. He is already undergoing basic training in the European Astronaut Centre in Cologne, Germany.
Week In Images
23-27 January 2017
Rate this
Views
Share
Thank you for rating!
You have already rated this page, you can only rate it once!
Your rating has been changed, thanks for rating!