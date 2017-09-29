The Copernicus Sentinel-2A satellite takes us over the jagged islands along the west coast of Greenland in this false-colour image captured on 8 August 2017.
Covering more than 2 000 000 sq km, Greenland is the world’s largest island and home to the second largest ice sheet after Antarctica. But these ice sheets are sensitive to changes in our climate, and rising temperatures are causing them to melt faster.
Scientists use Earth-observing satellites to track the ice loss. Between 2011 and 2014, Greenland lost around 1000 billion tonnes of ice. This corresponds to a 0.75 mm contribution to global sea-level rise each year.
Melting ice sheets caused by rising temperatures and the subsequent rising of sea levels is a devastating consequence of climate change, especially for low-lying coastal areas. In addition, the increased influx of freshwater into oceans affects the salinity, which in turn affects global ocean currents – a major player in the regulation of our climate.
On the right side of this image, the Nordenskiold Glacier is just one of many glaciers draining Greenland’s ice sheet.
Vegetation appears red in this false-colour image, as the land here is covered by grasses and low-lying plants. Swirls of light blue in the water are suspended fine sediment produced by the abrasion of glaciers rubbing against rock, called ‘glacier milk’.
This image is featured on the Earth from Space video programme.
South Australia’s city of Adelaide seen by the Copernicus Sentinel-2A satellite on 27 January 2017.
Sentinel-2 provides important information for monitoring vegetation. Its multispectral instrument has 13 spectral bands and is the first of its kind to include three bands in the ‘red edge’, which provide key data on vegetation state. The mission was designed to provide images that can be used to distinguish between different crop types as well as data on numerous plant indices, such as leaf area, leaf chlorophyll and leaf water – all essential to monitor plant growth accurately.
The space community has gathered this week in Adelaide, Australia – seen in this image from the International Space Station – for the 68th International Astronautical Congress. During 25–29 September, astronauts, researchers, space agencies and industry are discussing the latest in space exploration, including human and robotic villages on the Moon and Mars.
While scientific discoveries are important, the increasing role of business is a major theme of discussions.
ESA Director General Jan Woerner joined counterparts from Russian, American, Japanese, Canadian, Chinese and Indian space agencies in a plenary session to present ESA’s plans to increase scientific research via new business opportunities.
ESA has already taken the first steps in exploration innovation: last week, commercial enterprises were invited to submit proposals for technology, landers and payloads to help shape humanity’s sustainable return to the Moon.
A demonstrator mission is just one of ESA’s ambitious plans for the next decade of exploration to take us from the Space Station to the Moon, a deep-space gateway and a Mars landing.
This new age of exploration will be achieved not in competition, but through international cooperation. ESA is already working with partners globally to achieve its exciting vision of human and robotic exploration.
While ESA targets deep space, the agency is still investing in low-Earth orbit facilities like the International Space Station. ESA will continue to support the Station to the end of its life in 2024 because it offers out-of-this-world facilities for science as well as stunning photographs such as this one taken by ESA astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti in 2015.
These 210 images reflect Rosetta’s ever-changing view of Comet 67P/Churyumov–Gerasimenko between July 2014 and September 2016.
The sequence begins in the month leading up to Rosetta’s arrival on 6 August, when the comet was barely a few pixels in the field of view. Suddenly, the curious shape was revealed and Rosetta raced to image its surface, coming within 10 km, to find a suitable place for Philae to land just three months later.
Philae’s landing is featured with the ‘farewell’ images taken by both spacecraft of each other shortly after separation, and by Philae as it drew closer to the surface at its first touchdown point. An image taken at the final landing site is also shown.
The subsequent images, taken by Rosetta, reflect the varying distance from the comet as well as the comet’s rise and fall in activity as they orbited the Sun.
Before the comet reached its most active phase in August 2015, Rosetta was able to make some close flybys, including one in which the lighting geometry from the Sun was such that the spacecraft’s shadow could be seen on the surface.
Then, owing to the increase of dust in the local environment, Rosetta had to maintain a safer distance and carry out scientific observations from afar, but this also gave some impressive views of the comet’s global activity, including jets and outburst events.
Once the activity began to subside, Rosetta could come closer again and conduct science nearer to the nucleus, including capturing more high-resolution images of the surface, and looking out for changes after this active period.
Eventually, as the comet returned to the colder outer Solar System, so the available solar power to operate Rosetta fell. The mission concluded with Rosetta making its own dramatic descent to the surface on 30 September 2016. A selection of the final images taken are reflected in the last images shown in this montage.
See a version of this image as a movie.
Explore thousands of Rosetta images in our Archive Image Browser.
More about Rosetta and its science discoveries.
A final image from Rosetta, shortly before it made a controlled impact onto Comet 67P/Churyumov–Gerasimenko on 30 September 2016, was reconstructed from residual telemetry.
The image has a scale of 2 mm/pixel and measures about 1 m across.
An image taken by ESA astronaut Paolo Nespoli from on board the International Space Station and posted on his social media channels, with the comment: "The Moon, Mercury, Mars, the star Regulus and Venus... Peaceful and breathless!!"
Paolo’s third and last mission to the Space Station is named Vita, which means “life” in Italian, and reflects the experiments Paolo will run and the philosophical notion of living in outer space – one of the most inhospitable places for humans.
Follow the Vita mission at: http://blogs.esa.int/VITAmission/
Connect with Paolo via: http://paolonespoli.esa.int
A team of researchers at ESA’s mission control centre in Darmstadt, Germany, are investigating new concepts for controlling rovers on a planet and satellites in orbit.
One approach is to assess the latest developments in augmented and virtual reality and how they can be applied to the stringent operational and safety requirements of spaceflight, both robotic and human.
“In one case, we are looking into emerging technologies such as virtual and augmented reality, working together with colleagues from ESA’s European Astronaut Centre in Cologne,” says Mehran Sarkarati.
“In particular, we are developing prototypes in astronaut operations and training while identifying scenarios for interactive spacecraft and robotic control.”
In this image, Steffen Bamfaste, a data systems engineer, demonstrates how astronauts might train in future to extinguish a fire inside a lunar habitat.
Similar augmented reality technology holds promise for satellite control by means of virtual displays and advanced, integrated team communication capabilities.
Today, engineers must upload a stack of commands to instruct a satellite to adjust its orbit or a rover to switch one of its onboard devices on or off, for example.
In future, perhaps they’ll do this with a simple wave of a hand.
More information
Advanced Ground Software Applications Laboratory
As part of the preparations to launch the Copernicus Sentinel-5P satellite at Russia's launch site in Plesetsk, the fuelled satellite has been joined to the launch adapter. The next step is to encapsulate the satellite in the rocket fairing.
A new lifesize replica of ESA’s CryoSat ice mission has landed at Space Expo, the public visitor centre of ESA’s technical centre in the Netherlands.
Launched in 2010, the ice satellite’s distinctive shape is dominated by its double radar antennas, allowing it to chart changes in global ice cover thickness over time.
This new model replaces a display of the eight-tonne Envisat, Europe’s largest ever environmental satellite, which was taken down in 2015 because of weather damage.
Space Expo is Europe’s first permanent space visitor centre, located beside ESA’s technical centre in Noordwijk, hosting historic European space exhibits. Space Expo is participating in the annual Open Day of ESA in the Netherlands on Sunday 8 October, with bargain half-price tickets on the day.
A 16 m-long radar boom that is part of ESA’s Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer was tested with the help of a helicopter close to Friedrichshafen, Germany, on 20–21 September 2017. The Radar for Icy Moons Exploration instrument will probe below the surface of Jupiter’s icy moons using ice-penetrating radar.
In order to measure key antenna characteristics, and to verify computer simulations, a test was carried out using a simplified mock-up of the spacecraft, simplified solar arrays and a representative antenna. The model spacecraft hung 150 m below the helicopter and flew trajectories between 50m and 320 m above the ground. The tests were performed with the antenna and solar array in horizontal and vertical orientation with respect to the spacecraft, to understand the interaction between the spacecraft components and the antenna, and to test the characteristics of the returned signals.
