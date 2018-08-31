ESA’s Mars Express radar team recently made an exciting announcement: data from their instrument points to a pond of liquid water buried about 1.5 km below the icy south polar ice of Mars.
Between 2012 and 2015 Mars Express made repeated passes over the 200 km wide study region in Planum Australe, bouncing radio waves through the planet’s surface and recording the properties of the reflected signal with its Mars Advanced Radar for Subsurface and Ionosphere Sounding instrument, MARSIS.
The radar ‘footprints’ on the surface are represented in the image and are colour-coded corresponding to the ‘power’ of the signal reflected from features below the surface. The brightest reflections are coloured in blue, with data from multiple overlapping orbits defining a 20 km-wide zone corresponding to the triangular shaped patch to the right of centre in this image.
Directly below this patch, under repeating layers of ice and dust at a depth of 1.5 km, is a base layer that has radar properties corresponding to liquid water. Despite the below-freezing temperatures on Mars, it can be kept liquid by the presence of salts, and it may be heavily laden with water-saturated sediments.
Water once flowed freely on the Red Planet’s surface, but it is not stable today. Discovering liquid water buried underground is essential for understanding the evolution of Mars, the history of water on our neighbour planet, and its habitability.
ESA’s Mercury Planetary Orbiter (middle) and JAXA’s Mercury Magnetospheric Orbiter (top) being arranged in their launch configuration together with the Mercury Transfer Module (bottom) in a so-called ‘fit-check’. While the MPO and MMO are now integrated, the real integration of the MTM will take place after propellants have been added to the modules.
Two titanium plaques etched with thousands of miniaturised drawings made by children have been fixed to the CHaracterising ExOPlanets Satellite, Cheops. Each plaque measures nearly 18 cm across and 24 cm high.
The plaques, prepared by a team at the Bern University of Applied Sciences in Burgdorf, Switzerland, were unveiled in a dedicated ceremony at RUAG on 27 August 2018.
Engineers studying the test hardware used to monitor the CHaracterizing ExOPlanets Satellite, Cheops, during thermal-vacuum testing in the cleanroom at the Airbus Engineering Validation Test facility in Toulouse, France. More than a hundred sensors were used to monitor temperature changes on different parts of the satellite during the tests, which were performed between 20 July and 2 August 2018.
This image is a composite of observations made of Saturn in early 2018 in the optical and of the auroras on Saturn’s north pole region, made in 2017.
In contrast to the auroras on Earth the auroras on Saturn are only visible in the ultraviolet — a part of the electromagnetic spectrum blocked by Earth’s atmosphere — and therefore astronomers have to rely on space telescopes like the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope to study them.
In celebration of World Water Week, the ESA-sponsored medical doctor Carmen Possnig and plumber Florentin Camus pose with the water recycling facility that makes life possible at Concordia research station, located on Antarctica’s high plateau.
Also known as White Mars, Antarctica is the closest resemblance on Earth to a remote, inhospitable planet. It is extremely cold, with temperatures ranging between –30°C to –60°C.
Resources are scarce and difficult to come by. During winter, the crew is completely isolated and must solve any problems without outside help. Due to international treaties protecting the Antarctic all waste material must be removed from the continent.
This is quite the challenge at Concordia station, a joint venture between the French Polar Institute and the Italian Antarctic programme. The station houses approximately 14 people during winter and many more during the summer. Water usage varies but can roughly be estimated anywhere between 40 to 100 litres per person per day and generating enough water without causing environmental stress and using too much energy is a difficult task.
In Antarctica and off-planet we rely on technology to accommodate humans, and it all starts with working with what you have, and what Antarctica has is tonnes of snow.
The station produces a base amount of hygienic water by melting snow, adding minerals to it, and then exposing it to UV light to kill impurities.
Once the water is used, it goes through the treatment system that emerged from the Micro-Ecological Life Support System Alternative programme. Known as Melissa, the programme develops regenerative life support technologies for astronauts in space.
This ‘grey water’, a term indicating water that has been used for showers, washing up, and laundry, is processed to turn it back into hygienic water. The first step is nanofiltration: the water is forced through a ceramic honeycomb peppered with holes 700 times finer than a strand of human hair, followed by filtering through a pair of membranes. In the final step, diluted water molecules are further filtered out through the process of reverse osmosis.
The system is able to reclaim roughly 85% of the water, with freshly melted snow water replenishing the residual portion that is unfit for use. This concentrated residue is stored and eventually removed from Antarctica.
Developed by ESA and built by French company Firmus, the system was installed at Concordia in 2005. Since then it has operated without significant problems. It is also being used in other parts of the world to provide fresh water to communities in need.
Water recycling is just one arm of the Melissa project creating a closed regenerative life support system capable of converting biological waste such as urine and carbon dioxide into water, oxygen, and nutrients for long space missions.
Recent experiments on the International Space Station have demonstrated technology that recycles oxygen using microorganisms undergoing photosynthesis.
Part of ESA’s Propulsion Laboratory, this Water Hammer Test Bench simulates the vital moment early in a satellite’s life when propellant is first pumped through its propulsion system.
“Propulsion is a core subsystem, essential to the operation of the spacecraft,” explains ESA propulsion engineer Andreas Gernoth. “If other systems fail, impacting the spacecraft control – from solar array deployment to the reaction wheels that adjust satellite attitude – then the propulsion system has to go on working.
“So it is essential that the propulsion system comes on line as soon as possible after launch, sometimes even before a data link is established. The resulting ‘priming’ action is what we reproduce here.”
To help minimise the risk of leakage, propellant stays stored within a satellite’s propellant tank while on the ground. It is only released into the propellant lines once the satellite reaches space. But this abrupt surge of propellant can cause high pressure peaks, similar to the terrestrial ‘water hammer’ that can cause knocking in water pipes as taps are turned on or off.
In space, these peaks have the potential to damage thruster valves at the end of the lines, leading to propellant leaks. In the case of highly reactive hydrazine propellant, too high a pressure peak could even trigger an explosion.
Andreas adds: “These priming and water hammer peaks needs to be characterised precisely: the pressure sensors used within the Test Bench need to operate on a timescale of milliseconds, thousandths of a second.
“The propulsion systems for all space missions go through this kind of validation, with most of the work done using software-based numerical simulation – through a program called EcosimPro. This facility is used to validate the results, using water rather than actual propellants for safety purposes.”
ESA’s Propulsion Lab is based at its ESTEC technical centre in Noordwijk, the Netherlands, testing methods of controlling the motion of satellites in space, with a particular focus on electric propulsion.
With much of Europe recently subjected to a prolonged heatwave and lack of rain, brown was certainly the trending colour this summer. This Copernicus Sentinel-2 image was taken on 24 July 2018 and shows brown fields around Chippenham in Wiltshire, UK.
The two Copernicus Sentinel-2 satellites carry high-resolution multispectral optical imagers to monitor changes in vegetation. The mission offers measurements of leaf area index, leaf chlorophyll and leaf water content, which allow for a detailed assessment of plant health.
ESA astronaut Alexander Gerst captured this image of the city of Paris from the International Space Station and shared it on social media saying: "Another concerning sight from orbit. Paris surrounded by brown fields, like much of Europe was this summer."
This image of ESA astronaut Alexander Gerst was shared on his social media channels on 29 August 2018.
Alexander said "Sweating for science. You can probably tell that Spacetex & Metabolic Space are some of my favorite experiments. In any case, they will help a lot of people on Earth to stay healthy."
Astronomer Paolo Tanga of Observatoire de la Côte d'Azur, France, flying through asteroid orbits in a Virtual Reality (VR) visualisation of data from ESA’s Gaia mission during the International Astronomical Union 30th General Assembly in Vienna, Austria.
High-precision measurements of more than 14 000 known asteroids in our Solar System were included in the mission’s second data release. Paolo is leading the Solar System objects group that was responsible for these data in the Gaia Data Processing and Analysis Consortium.
The data visualisation is provided by Gaia Sky, a real-time, 3D astronomy visualisation software that was developed in the framework of the Gaia mission at the Astronomisches Rechen-Institut, University of Heidelberg, Germany.
Following on from last week’s Picture of the Week, this week we showcase the second part of the Hubble Deep UV (HDUV) Legacy Field, the GOODS-South view. With the addition of new ultraviolet light imagery, astronomers using the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope have captured the largest panoramic view of the fire and fury of star birth in the distant Universe, encompassing 12 000 star-forming galaxies.
Hubble’s ultraviolet vision opens up a new window on the evolving Universe, tracking the birth of stars over the last 11 billion years up to the cosmos’s busiest star-forming period, which happened about three billion years after the Big Bang.
So far, ultraviolet light has been the missing piece of the cosmic puzzle. Now, combined with data in infrared, and visible light from Hubble and other space- and ground-based telescopes, astronomers have assembled the most comprehensive portrait yet of the Universe’s evolutionary history. The image straddles the gap between the very distant galaxies, which can only be viewed in infrared light, and closer galaxies, which can be seen across different wavelengths. The light from distant star-forming regions in remote galaxies started out as ultraviolet, but the expansion of the Universe has shifted the light into infrared wavelengths. By comparing images of star formation in the distant and nearby Universe, astronomers can get a better understanding of how nearby galaxies grew from small clumps of hot, young stars long ago.
The observation programme harnessed the ultraviolet vision of Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3. This study extends and builds on the previous Hubble multi-wavelength data in the CANDELS-Deep (Cosmic Assembly Near-infrared Deep Extragalactic Legacy Survey) fields within the central part of the GOODS (The Great Observatories Origins Deep Survey) fields. This mosaic is 14 times the area of the Hubble Ultraviolet Ultra Deep Field released in 2014.
