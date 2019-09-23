ESA mourns passing of first German cosmonaut

Sigmund Jähn

We are sad to learn of the passing German cosmonaut Sigmund Jähn on 21 September in Strausberg, Germany, at the age of 82.

As a former GDR citizen, Sigmund trained as a cosmonaut in the Soviet Union from 1976 to 1978. On 26 August 1978, he flew on Soyuz 31 to the Russian Salyut 6 space station, before returning to Earth on 3 September 1978. Throughout the years he was a role model for adults as well as children and young people.

Sigmund worked as a freelance consultant for the German Aerospace Center (DLR), and later for ESA, where he supervised European astronauts at ‘Star City’, the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center, near Moscow, from 1990 to 2002.