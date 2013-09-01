Join us for #Sentinel2Go launch

Be a part of Europe’s Earth observation revolution: apply to join top Earth experts at the Sentinel launch SocialSpace on 6–7 March in Darmstadt, Germany. Are you passionate about our planet, how satellites help us understand its functions and sharing via social media? Then ESA’s next SocialSpace event is for you. We are inviting social media users to apply to join us for the launch of the second Sentinel-2 satellite at ESA’s mission control in Darmstadt, Germany. In Europe, it will be the place to be for the Sentinel-2B event, and invitees will get an exclusive insider's look at the launch, at the incredible science, engineering, applications and businesses behind Copernicus, Europe’s most ambitious Earth observation programme ever, and meet the experts who are making it happen. Not sure what Copernicus is? Or how ESA is playing a key role in flying the Sentinel missions? Click here to learn more!

Sentinel-2 As a Sentinel launch SocialSpace participant, you will have opportunities to: Meet and interact with ESA and European specialists on land and food, coasts and security, cities and society, space technology and new business opportunities

Receive special briefings and updates from ESA’s flight control experts

Follow the launch via live video feed from Europe’s Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana

Meet the experts who are bringing the Sentinel missions to life

Join a behind-the-scenes guided tour of ESA’s mission control facilities Don’t miss your chance to snap, post, tweet, blog and share this experience with the world. Sentinel launch SocialSpace is being held in conjunction with the launch of Sentinel-2B on a Vega rocket from Europe’s Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana. Liftoff is set for 01:49 GMT (02:49 CET), the early hours of Tuesday, 7 March, and flight teams at ESA's mission control centre in Darmstadt will assume control of the satellite just an hour later.

For active social media users This event is designed for people who: Have a keen interest in planet Earth and how satellites gather data

Actively use multiple social media channels, platforms and tools to share information with a unique and growing audience

Regularly produce new content and make, share and reuse images, audio and video

Can reach audiences using their social media channels and at offline venues such as presentations at schools, universities and clubs

Have previous postings that are respected and accurate

Dates, times and venue Sentinel launch SocialSpace will get under way in the afternoon of Monday, 6 March, and continue through until about 07:00 GMT (08:00 CET) on Tuesday, 7 March. It will be held at ESA’s ESOC mission control centre, which is near the main train station in Darmstadt, Germany, about 30 km from Frankfurt.

How to apply To apply, please complete the application form online via: Apply online here Be sure to include your name, social media name(s) and contact information, and – most importantly – a few words describing your motivation or interest in joining. Applications may be submitted for one person only and are non-transferable. Please do not submit multiple applications. All applicants must be at least 18 years old on 6 March 2017. Please read the full Terms and Conditions before completing your application. WiFi access and catering will be provided. Individual participants are responsible for all other travel, accommodation or miscellaneous expenses. The event will be held in English. Questions can be answered in a variety of languages on an as-available basis. The application period closes 1 February 2017 at 11:00 GMT (12:00 CET).

Selection and invitations Once all applications have been reviewed, an invitation email with confirmation information and additional instructions will be sent to the selected participants and to those on the waiting list no later than 10 February. We will keep you posted of progress. In Twitter, follow @Social4Space, @esa_EO and @esaoperations, and visit the SocialSpace blog for the latest news. We will use these channels to post updates about the event. The official hashtag for the mission is #Sentinel2, and for the SocialSpace event is #Sentinel2Go.

Questions? Send mail to contactsocialspace@gmail.com or tweet using the hashtag #Sentinel2Go

About Copernicus Copernicus is the most ambitious Earth observation programme to date. It will provide accurate, timely and easily accessible information to improve the management of the environment, understand and mitigate the effects of climate change and ensure civil security. This initiative is headed by the European Commission (EC) in partnership with ESA. ESA is coordinating the delivery of data from upwards of 30 satellites. The EC, acting on behalf of the EU, is responsible for the overall initiative, setting requirements and managing the services.