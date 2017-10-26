Rosetta finds comet plume powered from below

Last year, a fountain of dust was spotted streaming from Rosetta’s comet, prompting the question: how was it powered? Scientists now suggest the outburst was driven from inside the comet, perhaps released from ancient gas vents or pockets of hidden ice.

The plume was seen by ESA’s Rosetta spacecraft on 3 July 2016, just a few months before the end of the mission and as Comet 67P/Churyumov–Gerasimenko was heading away from the Sun at a distance of almost 500 million km.

“We saw a bright plume of dust blowing away from the surface like a fountain,” explains Jessica Agarwal of the Max Planck Institute for Solar System Research in Göttingen, Germany, and lead author of the new paper.

“It lasted for roughly an hour, producing around 18 kg of dust every second.”

Alongside a steep increase in the number of dust particles flowing from the comet, Rosetta also detected tiny grains of water-ice.

The images showed the location of the outburst: a 10 m-high wall around a circular dip in the surface.

Previous plumes, collapsing cliffs and similar features have been seen on the comet, but spotting this one was especially fortunate: as well as imaging the location in detail, Rosetta also sampled the ejected material itself.