ESA identifies demand for satellites around the Moon

Dozens of very different commercial and institutional missions to the Moon are planned for the coming decades.

These encompass everything from NASA’s manned Lunar Gateway research station and cubesats from start-ups and universities to commercial landers carrying rovers.

The heightened interest in going to the Moon shows that there could be a market in providing satellite communications beyond Earth.

All the proposed missions share similar communications and navigation needs that could be satisfied by a commercial service provider.

A supporting lunar communications and navigation infrastructure would enable these missions to be designed more cost-effectively.

Furthermore, such an infrastructure would have an enabling role as it would stimulate more research and commercial private ventures on the Moon.

ESA is assessing a related commercial partnership and running several studies together with industrial partners to evaluate how such a lunar communications and navigation infrastructure could be setup and benefit lunar exploration and exploitation.

The agency is also planning to contribute communication capabilities to the Lunar Gateway, which is due to be deployed in the 2020s.