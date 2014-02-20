Free Search (4179 videos)
Earth from space: Iraq flood
- Title Earth from space: Iraq flood
- Released: 01/02/2019
- Length 00:02:58
- Language English
- Footage Type Documentary
- Copyright ESA - European Space Agency
- Description
This week's edition of the Earth from Space programme features a Copernicus Sentinel-1 image over one of the areas in Iraq that suffered flooding recently.
See also Iraq flood to download the image.
