Matthias and ROBert in Cupola
Close encounters of a ROBert kind

27/01/2022
PLAYMOBIL’s ROBert visits ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer on the International Space Station to send a video report to children around the world.

Even though the astronauts on board the International Space Station are hard at work with their experiments, they also like to take time out to share their experiences with people on the ground. ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer is no exception.

Shortly after the arrival of Playmobil’s robotic genius, ROBert, at the Space Station, Matthias took the opportunity to give his robot friend a guided tour of the Station and the recording of this encounter has just been released.

An exciting PLAYMOBIL DuoPack, released in January 2021, includes an ESA astronaut in a spacesuit and the robotic genius ROBert
During the video, ROBert and Matthias talk about what astronauts do in a typical day; where they sleep and what sports you can play while experiencing the ‘weightlessness’ of microgravity. The highlight of the video is the panoramic cupola window, where they can watch our planet Earth pass underneath every ninety minutes.

Thanks to the cooperation between Playmobil and ESA, a series of educational videos have been produced to look at such subjects as astronaut training, satellite communications and how rockets get into space and to the Space Station.

The video recording with Matthias and ROBert is available on the ROBert Knows YouTube channel and through ROBert’s Twitter account.

