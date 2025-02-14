Agency ESA Business Incubation Centres celebrate two decades of innovation 14/02/2025 358 views 10 likes

On 13 and 14 February 2025, the European Space Agency (ESA) celebrated 20 years of supporting space innovation through its ESA Business Incubation Centres (BIC) network. The event in Munich, Germany, brought together entrepreneurs, successful space companies, experts and policymakers.

Dr Josef Aschbacher highlighted the benefits and achievements of the ESA BIC programme Dr Josef Aschbacher, ESA Director General, welcomed guests saying: “ESA BICs have been key to Europe's space innovation. We start with space and go beyond it—using space technology we can tackle global challenges and bring innovative solutions on Earth while promoting inclusivity and sustainability. By providing local support at the beginning, we've helped startups to grow their ideas into ground-breaking solutions. This generates significant economic benefits like job creation and investment in space. We celebrate the hard work and dedication of all those involved in the ESA BIC programme, especially our startups. It motivates us to continue building on this strong foundation.”



Markus Blume, State Minister of the Free State of Bavaria also shared his insights, emphasising the importance of collaboration and innovation in the space industry.



The ESA BIC network boosts the economy and the space sector. To date, this network has provided tailored support to over 1,800 startups, with more than 280 new startups joining annually. It has raised more than €1.25 billion in private investment and granted over 590 patents between 2020 and 2023. Additionally, the programme has created thousands of jobs. The ESA BIC network, consisting of 33 central hubs (including ESRIC) in 22 Participating States and present in over 100 business incubation locations, has fostered international cooperation and knowledge exchange.

Insightful discussions and awards As part of insightful panel discussions, Géraldine Naja, Director of Commercialisation, Industry, and Competitiveness at ESA, discussed the significance of the ESA BICs and their start-up community within the larger context of the space industry.



“ESA BICs are a vital part of our portfolio of industry support initiatives, bridging space technologies and commercial markets to drive Europe's competitiveness. By fostering trilateral collaborations between industry leaders, startups, and academia, we've created a vibrant, interconnected ecosystem that drives growth and innovation. Initiatives such as EPIC (ESA Partnership Initiative for Commercialisation), PhiLab-NET, the ESA Investor Network, ESA Marketplace, and Technology Brokers further enhance our support for startups. This comprehensive approach ensures our programme remains impactful and essential for the future of space commercialisation," she added.



Spherical made significant strides in the early stages of its development Awards were given for outstanding achievements among ESA BIC startups. The Junior Category Award to celebrate innovative startups making significant strides in the early stages of their development was presented to Thomas Perry, Founder of Spherical. Nominees were LETO Space, Spherical, and The Plasma Rocket Company.

Open Cosmos demonstrated substantial impact and growth The Senior Category Award to honour more established startups that have demonstrated substantial impact and growth, was presented to Open Cosmos. Nominees were Neuraspace, Open Cosmos, and Arctic Space Technologies.

ESA Director General, Josef Aschbacher presented the Honourable Mention award to Helene Huby, Co-Founder and CEO at The Exploration Company for exceptional contributions to the space sector.

Collaboration and partnerships ESA BICs offer startups tailored business development, technical expertise, intellectual property guidance, and access to funding.



As part of this support, the ESA Partnership Initiative for Commercialisation (EPIC) was highlighted as a key element in connecting corporate, academic, and institutional partners with ESA-supported startups, empowering entrepreneurship and enhancing commercial opportunities.



Investment partners and the ESA Marketplace were also recognised for their role in bridging innovation and capital, creating a dynamic platform for business-to-business transactions that accelerate the growth of space ventures.



Additionally, the contributions of Phi-Labs, Technology Brokers, and investors were acknowledged for their critical roles in supporting the lifecycle of companies within the ESA BIC network.

The event concluded with closing remarks from Luca Del Monte, Head of the Commercialisation Services Department at ESA, and Philip Thomas, Head of ScaleUp Programme Division. They reiterated the importance of continued support and collaboration in driving the future of space innovation.

ESA BICs into the future The ESA BIC network will expand its global reach, fostering international cooperation and knowledge exchange to address global challenges. Current focus is to simplify access for startups, making it easier for them to engage with ESA and use the Agency’s resources to grow and become commercially successful.









