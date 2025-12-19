Post-CM25 industry event online set for 14 January

On 14 January 2026, the European Space Agency (ESA) will hold an online post-CM25 industry event for all ESA industrial partners.

ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher and all ESA directors will present the outcome of the ESA Council at Ministerial Level 2025, which took place on 26 and 27 November 2025 in Bremen, Germany, where European ministers gathered to define the future course of Europe’s space ambitions. They will also highlight key follow-up opportunities for industry across ESA programmes.

Programme

Time (CET) Presentation 09:00–09:05 Opening – Géraldine Naja, Director of Commercialisation, Industry and Competitiveness 09:05–09:35 Successful CM25 – Josef Aschbacher, ESA Director General 09:35–09:45 CM25 towards MFF Outlook - Eric Morel, Director of Strategy, Legal and External Matters 09:45–09:55 CM25 financial planning – Marco Ferrazzani, Director of Resources and Services 09:55–10:05 –– Coffee break –– 10:05–10:45 CSC - Laurent Jaffart, Director of Connectivity and Secure Communications 10:45–11:25 NAV - Javier Benedicto, Director of Navigation 11:25–12:05 EOP - Simonetta Chelli, Director of Earth Observation Programmes 12:05–12:25 European Remote Sensing (ERS) - Laurent Jaffart, Javier Benedicto, Simonetta Chelli 12:25–13:20 –– Lunch break –– 13:20–14:05 TEC - Dietmar Pilz, Director of Technology, Engineering and Quality 14:05–14:50 CIC - Géraldine Naja, Director of Commercialisation, Industry and Competitiveness 14:50–15:35 STS - Toni Tolker Nielsen, Acting Director of Space Transportation 15:35–15:45 –– Coffee break –– 15:45–16:30 HRE - Daniel Neuenschwander, Director of Human and Robotic Exploration 16:30–17:15 SCI - Carole Mundell, Director of Science 17:15–18:00 OPS - Rolf Densing, Director of Operations

Updates and further information on the programme and practical arrangements will be available on this page and via ESA's online esa-star tool.

Register for this event

To register for this event, click on the following link and complete the form by 12 January at 22:00 CET - ESA Post CM25 Industry Event Registration – Fill out form