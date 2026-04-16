Agency Apply now to ESA's Junior Professional Programme 30/06/2026 190 views 2 likes

Are you passionate about space and looking to build a long-term career in the European space sector? Do you have less than three years of professional experience and a Master’s degree? The European Space Agency is offering a unique opportunity through its Junior Professional Programme (JPP), designed to cultivate the next generation of space professionals. If you dream of contributing to cutting-edge space missions and working in an international, dynamic environment, this programme is your gateway to an exciting future at ESA. Apply now to join us as a Junior Professional!

What is the Junior Professional Programme? The Junior Professional Programme (JPP) is a structured career-entry path designed for early-career professionals who aspire to work at ESA for the long-term. Junior Professionals join us for an initial period of four years, during which they gain in-depth experience, develop their technical and (project) managerial skills and establish themselves as integral members of the ESA team. Through a tailored development plan, and depending on your domain of specialisation, you will contribute to ESA activities, rotating across different departments and even engaging with external partners in the space sector. You will benefit from dedicated mentoring and professional training to accelerate your career growth. Apply today!

Who can apply? To be eligible for the JPP, you must: Hold a Master’s degree in a relevant field.

Have less than three years of professional experience.

Be a citizen of an ESA Member State, Associate Member or Canada as a Cooperating State (the full list of eligible nationalities is stated in each vacancy).

Have a strong motivation to work at ESA in the long-term. Application process and key dates ESA publishes JP positions between April and June every year. The selection process includes: Online application: Submit your CV and motivation letter. Technical and behavioural assessments: Depending on the role, you may be asked to complete tests or practical tasks. Interviews: Shortlisted candidates will be invited to an interview. Final selection and offer: Successful candidates will receive an official appointment offer. Join ESA and shape the future of space exploration The ESA Junior Professional Programme is an opportunity for you to play a key role in Europe’s space missions while developing a fulfilling, long-term career. If you are ready to take your expertise to the next level and contribute to ESA’s ambitious space exploration goals, this programme is for you. Don’t miss your chance to become part of the ESA universe. Prepare your application, apply and embark on your space journey today! For more details, visit the Junior Professional Programme page.