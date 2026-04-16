Apply now to ESA's Junior Professional Programme
Are you passionate about space and looking to build a long-term career in the European space sector? Do you have less than three years of professional experience and a Master’s degree? The European Space Agency is offering a unique opportunity through its Junior Professional Programme (JPP), designed to cultivate the next generation of space professionals. If you dream of contributing to cutting-edge space missions and working in an international, dynamic environment, this programme is your gateway to an exciting future at ESA. Apply now to join us as a Junior Professional!
What is the Junior Professional Programme?
The Junior Professional Programme (JPP) is a structured career-entry path designed for early-career professionals who aspire to work at ESA for the long-term. Junior Professionals join us for an initial period of four years, during which they gain in-depth experience, develop their technical and (project) managerial skills and establish themselves as integral members of the ESA team.
Through a tailored development plan, and depending on your domain of specialisation, you will contribute to ESA activities, rotating across different departments and even engaging with external partners in the space sector. You will benefit from dedicated mentoring and professional training to accelerate your career growth.
Why choose the JPP?
Long-term career prospects
The JPP is designed as a stepping stone to a permanent position at ESA. You will be supported by ESA and its experts as you grow in your field, developing your knowledge and skills and supporting our overarching mission.
Contribute to cutting-edge space projects
JPP participants contribute, whether directly or indirectly, to some of the most ambitious space projects in Europe. These include missions in Earth observation, planetary exploration, satellite development, space safety, or the support services that help make them a reality. See the full list of domains covered by the 2026 JP Programme below.
Rotations across ESA and beyond
To give you a broad understanding of ESA and the wider space sector, the JPP includes a rotation scheme, allowing you to work in different ESA departments and even collaborate with industry partners, research institutions or other international space agencies.
Training and development
As well as on-the-job training and coaching, you’ll have access to a tailored learning programme, including technical training, leadership workshops and personal development courses.
International and multicultural work environment
ESA is a truly international organisation, with staff from across its 23 Member States and beyond. The JPP provides the opportunity to work in a collaborative and diverse workplace with experts from different disciplines and cultural backgrounds.
Benefits package
As a Junior Professional at ESA, you’ll receive:
- A competitive salary.
- Comprehensive health and social security coverage.
- Generous leave entitlements.
- Relocation support, including travel and accommodation assistance (depending on your personal circumstances).
2026 JP positions
The JP positions we are recruiting for in 2026 are:
- JP in Strategic Coordination, Digital Transformation and Governance
- JP in Business Process Automation and Optimisation
- JP in Autonomous and Intelligent On-board Data Systems in Support to EO Missions
- JP in Copernicus Contributing Missions and VHR Data Solutions Coordination
- JP in Industrial EO System Engineering
- JP in AI/ML Software Engineering
- JP in Lunar Science Instrumentation
- JP in Future PNT Missions and Demonstrators
- JP in Market Intelligence
- JP in Resilient and Secure Ground Operations Services
- JP in Microwave Radiometer Instrument Engineering
- JP in Digital Manufacturing
- JP in AI & Data Science
- JP for Space Transportation Systems (to be published in early July)
Who can apply?
To be eligible for the JPP, you must:
- Hold a Master’s degree in a relevant field.
- Have less than three years of professional experience.
- Be a citizen of an ESA Member State, Associate Member or Canada as a Cooperating State (the full list of eligible nationalities is stated in each vacancy).
- Have a strong motivation to work at ESA in the long-term.
Application process and key dates
ESA publishes JP positions between April and June every year. The selection process includes:
- Online application: Submit your CV and motivation letter.
- Technical and behavioural assessments: Depending on the role, you may be asked to complete tests or practical tasks.
- Interviews: Shortlisted candidates will be invited to an interview.
- Final selection and offer: Successful candidates will receive an official appointment offer.
Join ESA and shape the future of space exploration
The ESA Junior Professional Programme is an opportunity for you to play a key role in Europe’s space missions while developing a fulfilling, long-term career. If you are ready to take your expertise to the next level and contribute to ESA’s ambitious space exploration goals, this programme is for you.
Don’t miss your chance to become part of the ESA universe. Prepare your application, apply and embark on your space journey today!
For more details, visit the Junior Professional Programme page.