Apply now to ESA's Junior Professional Programme: your portal to space

Are you passionate about space and looking to build a long-term career in the European space sector? Do you have two to three years of professional experience and a Master’s degree? The European Space Agency is offering a unique opportunity through its Junior Professional Programme (JPP) , designed to cultivate the next generation of space professionals. If you dream of contributing to cutting-edge space missions and working in an international, dynamic environment, this programme is your gateway to an exciting future at ESA. Apply now to join us as a Junior Professional!

Through a tailored development plan, you will work on real ESA projects, rotating across different departments and even engaging with external partners in the space sector. You will benefit from dedicated mentoring and professional training to accelerate your career growth.

The Junior Professional Programme (JPP) is a structured career-entry path designed for early-career professionals who aspire to work at ESA for the long-term. Unlike short-term internships or fellowships, this four-year contract provides participants with the opportunity to gain in-depth experience, develop their professional skills and establish themselves as integral members of the ESA team.

Why choose the JPP?

Long-term career prospects

The JPP is designed as a stepping stone to a permanent position at ESA. You will be supported by ESA and its experts as you grow in your field, developing your knowledge and skills and supporting our overarching mission.

Hands-on experience with cutting-edge space projects

Whether it’s Earth observation, planetary exploration, satellite development or space safety, JPP participants work on some of the most ambitious space projects in Europe. Your work will directly contribute to ESA’s missions and technological advancements.

Rotations across ESA and beyond

To give you a broad understanding of ESA and the wider space sector, the JPP includes a rotation scheme, allowing you to work in different ESA departments and even collaborate with industry partners, research institutions or other international space agencies.

Training and development

As well as on-the-job training and coaching, you’ll have access to a tailored learning programme, including technical training, leadership workshops and personal development courses.

International and multicultural work environment

ESA is a truly international organisation, with staff from across its 23 Member States and beyond. The JPP provides the opportunity to work in a collaborative and diverse workplace with experts from different disciplines and cultural backgrounds.

Benefits package

As a Junior Professional at ESA, you’ll receive:

A competitive salary.

Comprehensive health and social security coverage.

Generous leave entitlements.

Relocation support, including travel and accommodation assistance.

Who can apply?

To be eligible for the JPP, you must:

Hold a Master’s degree in a relevant field (e.g., satellite engineering, strategic coordination, optical and quantum technologies, AI and related disciplines, etc.).

Have two to three years of professional experience (including experience gained through completion of a PhD, ESA’s Graduate Trainee Programme, National Trainee Programme, or Research Fellowship).

Be a citizen of an ESA Member State, Associate Member or Canada as a Cooperating State (the full list of eligible nationalities is stated in each vacancy).

Have a strong motivation to work at ESA in the long-term.

Application process and key dates

ESA opens applications for the Junior Professional Programme every year in April or May for 15 positions. The selection process includes:

Online application: Submit your CV and motivation letter. Technical and behavioural assessments: Depending on the role, you may be asked to complete tests or practical tasks. Interviews: Shortlisted candidates will be invited to an interview panel. Final selection and offer: Successful candidates will receive an official job offer and contract.

Join ESA and shape the future of space exploration

The ESA Junior Professional Programme is more than just a job – it’s an opportunity to play a key role in Europe’s space missions while developing a fulfilling, long-term career. If you are ready to take your expertise to the next level and contribute to ESA’s ambitious space exploration goals, this programme is for you.

Don’t miss your chance to become part of the ESA family. Prepare your application, apply and embark on your space journey today!

For more details, visit the Junior Professional Programme page.