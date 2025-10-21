Coming Soon: ESA Student Internships 2026
Are you ready to take your first step into the space sector? The countdown has begun for the launch of the European Space Agency's 2026 Student Internship Programme, and you could be part of it. Applications open the first week of November.
If you're passionate about engineering, science, IT, business, economics or social sciences, ESA offers a unique opportunity to gain hands-on experience at one of the world’s most prestigious space organisations.
Why intern at ESA?
ESA internships are more than just a line on your CV, they’re a launchpad. As an intern, you will:
- Work side-by-side with world-class experts on real missions and cutting-edge projects.
- Contribute to meaningful work that supports Europe’s space ambitions.
- Build connections with a vibrant international community of students and professionals.
- Gain insights that can shape your thesis, your career and your future.
Key dates
- Internship opportunities go live: first week of November
- Applications close: end of November
- Internships start: From February 2026 (flexible start dates through October)
Who can apply?
To be eligible, you must:
- Be a university student, ideally in your final or penultimate year of a master’s programme.
- Be a citizen of one of ESA’s Member States, Associate Members or Cooperating States.
What’s next?
Get ready to explore the full list of internship opportunities on ESA’s recruitment website. Once applications open, you’ll be able to:
- Create your candidate profile
- Upload your CV
- Write a short, compelling motivation letter
- Submit your application before the deadline
Pro tip
Start thinking now about what excites you most about space, science or innovation. When the time comes, your application should reflect your passion and curiosity, because that’s what ESA is looking for.
Mark your calendar. Prepare your documents. And get ready to apply this November.