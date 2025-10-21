Coming Soon: ESA Student Internships 2026

Are you ready to take your first step into the space sector? The countdown has begun for the launch of the European Space Agency's 2026 Student Internship Programme, and you could be part of it. Applications open the first week of November.

If you're passionate about engineering, science, IT, business, economics or social sciences, ESA offers a unique opportunity to gain hands-on experience at one of the world’s most prestigious space organisations.

ESA internships are more than just a line on your CV, they’re a launchpad. As an intern, you will:

Who can apply?

To be eligible, you must:

Be a university student, ideally in your final or penultimate year of a master’s programme.

Be a citizen of one of ESA’s Member States, Associate Members or Cooperating States.

What’s next?

Get ready to explore the full list of internship opportunities on ESA’s recruitment website. Once applications open, you’ll be able to:

Create your candidate profile

Upload your CV

Write a short, compelling motivation letter

Submit your application before the deadline

Pro tip

Start thinking now about what excites you most about space, science or innovation. When the time comes, your application should reflect your passion and curiosity, because that’s what ESA is looking for.

Mark your calendar. Prepare your documents. And get ready to apply this November.